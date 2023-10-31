What did Miles Fridrich do? Suspect arrested as beloved Texas pediatrician fatally stabbed at an apartment complex 

24-year-old Miles Fridrich has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing Texas pediatrician Dr. Talat Khan. The tragic incident took place on Saturday, October 28, 2023. According to law enforcement officials, Khan was sitting with her dog when Fridrich came and stabbed her to death.

KTRK reported that the alleged murder happened in broad daylight in front of several witnesses. The motive behind the alleged killing is yet to determined, and authorities are investigating to find out if it was a hate crime. Cops took Miles Fridrich into custody after they got his description from multiple witnesses. They further mentioned that Miles possibly fled on foot.

A Texas pediatrician was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight by 24-year-old Miles Fridrich, now in police custody

The tragic stabbing incident took place in Conroe, Texas, at the Alys Apartments at about 12:30 pm local time. The victim succumbed to the injuries and was identified as a pediatrician named Dr. Talat Khan. The alleged murder took place in front of several witnesses, and police arrested the suspect, Miles Fridrich, primarily based on the description provided by the witnesses.

During the incident, Khan was sitting in the common area of the apartment complex with her dog and was talking over the phone. Fridrich reportedly came from nowhere and stabbed the woman to death. After receiving the suspect's description from the witnesses, police began an investigation and soon arrested Miles nearby.

Dr. Talat Khan has reportedly left behind her son, 23, and a daughter, 14. The victim's sister, Wajahat Nyaz, told KPRC that Khan had moved to the area from Seattle back in July 2023 to enjoy the pleasant weather.

"She liked to see the sun and warm weather, so that was one of the main reasons why she moved here. Her kids and her kids she looked after as a pediatrician were her entire life. Everything in her life revolved around those two things"

Expand Tweet

Police have charged the suspect with first-degree murder

As mentioned previously, the stabbing happened in front of several witnesses. One of them is the victim's neighbor, identified as Matthew Amador. Amador said that after he realized what was going on, he took his sword and ran after the alleged perpetrator. He told KTRK,

"I said, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ And just kind of spooked him. [It] didn’t look like he was there."

Amador mentioned that Miles Fridrich allegedly had an "evil look" in his eyes. The witnesses additionally mentioned:

"When I got there, he was checking her pulse to make sure she was alive and then stabbed her three more times."

Expand Tweet

After the arrest, police have charged the suspect with first-degree murder. He is currently being held on a bond of $500,000. The victim's family has expressed immense grief after the tragic loss that they suffered. Dr. Talat Khan would attend Al-Ansaar Islamic Center, a mosque that also expressed condolences after her tragic demise.