What did Tyrell Phillips do? Suspect arrested as video shows Florida Halloween shooting that left 2 dead and 18 injured

Tyrell Phillips, 22, has been accused of being involved in the fatal October 29 shooting in Florida that injured about 18 people and killed 2. Footage of the shooting incident has also made it to the internet. Phillips allegedly works as a Coca-Cola machine operator. Authorities have charged Tyrell Phillips with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Law enforcement officials haven't released the identity of the two victims yet but have confirmed that both were males aged 20 and 14. One of the deceased victims' father has confirmed that his son, Elijah Jaquan Wilson, 14, lost his life in the shooting.

Tyrell Phillips allegedly opened fire in Tampa when Halloween festivities were on and killed two people

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, a tragic shooting broke out in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City neighborhood, near a stretch of clubs and bars, shortly before 3 am local time. The shooting allegedly took place after an altercation between two groups turned violent. Authorities have arrested one suspect, Tyrell Phillips. However, another possible suspect is still out there.

The shooting was so horrific that it injured about 18 individuals and killed two people. While cops have not officially released the names of the victims, a man named Emmitt Wilson claimed that his son, Elijah, 14, was one of the two people who died.

"It's madness to me. I don't even feel like I'm here right now. I hope the investigators do their job and find out who killed my son," Wilson said.

Footage has been posted online that showed the crowd in the area enjoying the Halloween festivities and then getting distraught while the shots were getting fired. According to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who is also an ex-city police chief, the main issue behind such acts of gun violence is the easy and convenient access to firearms.

Aftering digging into the suspect's background, it was found that Tyrell Phillips possibly works as a Coca-Cola machine operator. According to his social media platforms, he also goes by TBY Rell, an aspiring rapper. His music often has violent content.

Police are trying to locate more suspects

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw spoke about the shooting and said:

"What happened is completely unacceptable and the Tampa police department is not going to tolerate it. We make arrests quickly. We have a sense of urgency. And if you’re going to be out there with a gun, you’re going to pay for it."

"It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups. And in this fight between two groups we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way," he added.

Bercaw said that authorities are looking for more possible suspects involved in the tragic shootings amidst Halloween celebrations. It has also been confirmed by court records that, as of now, there is no attorney on record for Tyrell Phillips. The video that has gone viral, showcasing the events before and after the shooting, was horrific. The shooting also triggered a stampede, which wounded several people.