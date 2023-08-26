Who was John Snowling? All about the historic biker bar shooting suspect as police ID victims

John Snowling was suspected to be the gunman in the deadly mass shooting in the Orange County bar, named Cook's Corner. While three people were killed in the shooting, it ended up injuring six people in all and the police also gunned down the shooter later.

The names of the three victims who were declared dead at the scene were released on Friday, August 25, 2023. The 59-year-old shooter was a former cop and ended up killing Tonya Clark, 49, Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, and John Leehey, 67. Authorities confirmed that the families of the victims were notified of the shooting, which took place on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to a mass shooting and gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes told the press that Snowling entered Cook's Corner and approached his wife, Marie Snowling before shooting her. While Marie sustained some injuries, she managed to survive the shooting.

It is worth noting that after he shot his wife, Snowling opened fire at others in the bar.

Ex-cop John Snowling first shot his wife and then opened fire at others at Cook's Corner bar in Orange County

A deadly shooting took place in a popular Orange County bar on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The gunman, identified as a former cop, 59-year-old Jon Snowling was later gunned down by authorities. Snowling once served at the Ventura Police Department.

John Snowling joined the forces in 198 and retired in 2014 as a sergeant. He reportedly had an amazing record in the traffic division and as a homeless liaison officer as well. His former colleagues have expressed their shock about the recent chain of events.

In the 2000s, John was a part of a patrol team at Pacific View Mall. He was interviewed at the same and said that the mall wasn't LA where they had shootings and stabbings. John Snowling added that the mall was a "pretty safe mall."

The Ventura Police Officers’ Association. was also led by Snowling for quite some time. An unidentified individual, who knew John Snowling, stated that he worked his best for the well-being of the members of the association.

According to Don Barnes, John had two firearms on him, when he entered the bar and shot his now-estranged wife, who had filed for a divorce some months ago. He then began shooting randomly at others in the bar.

"We do not believe there was any argument that ensued, he drew a weapon, he fired upon his wife, soon to be ex-wife. She was struck once," Barnes noted.

While Marie Snowling sustained a gunshot wound in the lower jaw, she survived the shooting which ended up killing three people. A total of six people were injured in the shooting and as of Thursday, two of them were still in a critical state.

William Mosby, a father figure to Marie said that Snowling didn't take the divorce well, according to AP News.

According to a former neighbor, Snowling would never leave his house

LA Times reported that the former couple had previously lived in Camarillo, California, before Marie moved to Orange County to look after her mother. A former neighbor, James Goldsmith, spoke about the couple and stated that one of the main reasons behind the divorce was that Snowling never left his house.

"I think it reached a point where it felt like life was passing [Marie] by because [John Snowling] didn’t want to do anything," Goldsmith said.

The former neighbor added that Snowling would "barely maintain the house." He noted Marie wanted to have friends and live life and that was one of the reasons behind the divorce. James stated that it was sad that Snowling couldn't let Marie live her own life.

A survivor, identified as Skip Patrick, said that there was a moment when Snowling headed to the parking lot, to retrieve more firearms.

As mentioned earlier, the names of all the injured victims weren't released to the public. However, according to ABC7, there were four male adults who were shot and two females, one of whom was John Snowling's estranged wife Marie.