Jennifer Magnano, a Connecticut mother of three, attempted to flee to California in April 2007 following years of abuse at the hands of her violent husband Scott, who then used legal threats to force her to return before brutally murdering her in front of the children.

Scott Magnano fatally shot the 42-year-old at close range in August 2007 at their Terryville home and then turned the gun on himself after having fled the scene. He was found dead inside his car parked in an abandoned plot a few blocks away from the house.

Sunday's all-new episode of ID's Evil Lives Here will revisit Jennifer Magnano's case, which birthed Jennifer's Law in Connecticut. The all-new episode titled Kill Him, Save Yourself, is scheduled to air on the channel at 9.00 pm ET on February 19, 2023.

"David Magnano and his stepsister, Jessica, know that Scott Magnano is dangerous; they know they would be safer if he were gone; what David doesn't know is how much he will regret not killing Scott when he has the chance."

Jennifer Magnano's former husband Scott fatally shot her before turning the gun on himself

Jennifer Magnano's struggle to escape her abusive husband Scott Magnano came to an end in the evening hours of August 23, 2007, when the latter fatally shot the 42-year-old mother of three. Jennifer was shot dead on the front steps of her house in Terryville, Connecticut.

The husband, who pulled the trigger on her, subjected the victims and her three children - Jessica, 21, David, 16, and Emily, 9 - to isolation and an elaborate regime of rules and brutal punishments, including humiliation, threats, coercion, cruelty, s*xual abuse, and violence, to subjugate and control everyone in the family.

Jennifer's son David made the call to 911 after the tragic incident. However, she succumbed to her wounds before first responders could reach the crime scene. An autopsy later confirmed that she died after getting shot at close range. Further tests also revealed defensive wounds all over Jennifer’s body, indicating a struggle before the shooting.

However, Scott Magnano, who fled the scene after he fatally shot Jennifer, was tracked down to an abandoned lot not far from the murder scene, where he was found dead inside his car. His body was discovered in the driver's seat. A subsequent autopsy declared his death - a suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A few months prior to the murder, Jennifer Magnano escaped her abusive husband but was obligated to return

According to reports, Jennifer Magnano took her three children and attempted a daring escape five months prior to the murder. She boarded a three-day train to California after not receiving adequate assistance in Connecticut.

Meanwhile, Scott was assisted by the criminal justice and family court system in Connecticut in entirely disregarding, rejecting, and overlooking Jennifer's claims and allegations against her abuser. He was given custody of their children, with the court instructing Jennifer to return to Connecticut.

Months later, in August 2007, Jennifer returned home and managed to win her divorce, custody, and the family home after a lengthy court battle. Scott, who had been lying in wait, then ambushed her and the children at their home while they were trying to move out of the house, shooting the mother in front of her children.

Investigators learned about the couple's relationship after the murder, which had been initially joyful until Scott became aggressive and controlling. Jennifer's children stated how he came up with baseless rules and would fly into a fit of rage if someone went against his wishes. In addition, he was never afraid to punish them with physical abuse.

