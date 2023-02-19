WATCH: Newly released bodycam footage shows Louisiana cop fatally shooting Alonzo Bagley

A Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer was arrested on Thursday, February 16, for negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley earlier this month.

Officer Alexander Tyler is accused of shooting an unarmed Alonzo Bagley on February 3, 2023, during a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex.

Trigger Warning: The following video contains content that some viewers might find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The incident, caught on bodycam footage, shows Alonzo Bagley at a residence when officers knocked on his door after receiving a domestic disturbance call.

Bagley is then seen fleeing his home from the balcony, as Officer Alexander Tyler chases him around the apartment complex before shooting him at the scene without provocation from the suspect.

Details of Alonzo Bagley's death explored

As per the New York Post, two officers responded to the disturbance around 10.50 pm on February 3 at an apartment in Shreveport after receiving a 911 call. A person who identified herself as Alonzo Bagley’s wife said her husband was threatening their family with physical harm.

Body camera video from the unnamed officer showed police entering the apartment building and knocking on Bagley's door. The suspect, who was seen opening the door, was then asked to step out of the residence.

Bagley refused to comply with the officer’s command and walked back into the house, saying he was going to put the dogs away before fleeing through an outdoor balcony. The officers then pursued the suspect on foot before officer Tyler located him and shot him in the chest.

Mentnews @Mentnews_ A Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer Alexander Tyler was arrested Thursday on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal shooting of unarmed black man Alonzo Bagley earlier this month, Louisiana police said. A Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer Alexander Tyler was arrested Thursday on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal shooting of unarmed black man Alonzo Bagley earlier this month, Louisiana police said. https://t.co/YyG55haMP4

Seemingly distraught over the shooting, officer Tyler walks back towards a wounded suspect on the ground and immediately begins first aid and calls for EMS. Officer Tyler, who is audibly distressed by the situation, is heard saying:

“No, man! Come on, dude! Stay with me, stay with me, man!”

The other officer then asked Tyler to leave before first responders arrived at the scene. Two weeks later, Officer Tyler was arrested and charged with negligent homicide after Bagley succumbed to his injuries.

Officer Tyler’s attorney, J. Dhu Thompson, spoke to station KSLA outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse and said that his client made a tactical decision in the moment and hoped that the footage would reveal the same.

“These are split-second decisions that officers have to make. You and I have the benefit of hindsight, we can sit down in a comfortable room with a cup of coffee and review this video. That’s not the position that Officer Tyler was in or any other officer that puts his life on the line on a day-to-day basis and encounters these types of situations.”

Alanzo Bagley’s family members have filed a $10 million lawsuit against Tyler in the wrongful death of the victim, who was unarmed when he was shot.

