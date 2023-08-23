What did Marcus Lofton do? Convicted felon accused of fatally shooting wife after she filed for divorce

42-year-old Marcus Lofton allegedly admitted that he shot his wife multiple times, on August 17, 2023. The couple tied the knot in February 2023, and Marcus' wife, Alicia Lofton, filed for divorce just a day before the shooting.

A neighbor reportedly saw an African-American man leaving in a maroon SUV shortly after the shooting. This helped the police identify Marcus Lofton as the possible shooter. FOX17 obtained an affidavit that mentioned that Marcus drove a similar vehicle. The affidavit also revealed that he faced domestic violence charges prior to the recent shooting allegations.

Marcus Lofton allegedly shot his wife while she was trying to escape from the bedroom window

On August 17, authorities received a report of a shooting from an area next to 1411 Union Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. They learned that a female victim was found lying unresponsive by her house.

According to the affidavit, the victim had "numerous fatal gunshot wounds to the head and body." Police further identified the victim as Alicia Lofton, and the suspect as her husband. The former reportedly tried to run away when she was fatally shot by Marcus Lofton.

The affidavit also stated that the suspect told cops that he wanted to hit the victim with her gun, however, "it went off." When Alicia locked herself in a bedroom and tried to escape through the window, he forcibly opened the door and shot her. Police wrote in the affidavit:

"Marcus stated he shot Alicia numerous times before he fled in his maroon SUV."

The suspect has previously been arrested on domestic violence charges

The couple got married in February this year, and Marcus was accused of domestic violence in May. He was taken into custody and released on the condition that he would stay away from his wife and not contact her.

Alicia left behind three adult children: a son and two daughters. As per Mirror, her brother, Faustino Garcia, said:

"It’s an unfortunate event, and it’s unfortunate timing because they have to start school soon and such. It’s a lot for them to take in. My oldest niece is graduating college next year. Her mom’s not going to be there."

While Alicia's oldest daughter is in the final year of college, her son is about to start college. Her second daughter is currently in high school.

Marcus Lofton has been charged with murder and firearm violations in connection to Alicia's death. A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise funds for Alicia's children. It aims to collect $20,000 and has already raised $9,105.