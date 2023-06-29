What happened to Trequan Wingfield? Search underway for suspect as NYC teen found fatally shot 

A 17-year-old NYC teen, who has been identified as Trequan Wingfield, was fatally shot in Manhattan on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The victim was shot once in the chest outside NYCHA’s Polo Grounds Towers at 2971 Frederick Douglass Boulevard. The New York City Police Department has also confirmed the same.

Apart from the teenage boy, a 40-year-old man was also shot to death nearby after he argued with his former girlfriend over a cell phone. Wingfield’s grandmother, Arnetta Washington, claimed that the NYC teen was shot from the back and could not be saved, despite being taken to the hospital.

Moreover, eye witnesses stated how chaotic the situation was and that there was a lot of blood on the victim’s face. They further claimed that there were six shots, after which they noticed the 17-year-old teenage boy drop to the ground. As of now, the NYPD is continuing with their investigation to identify the person who shot Trequen Wingfielf and the 40-year-old man.

An NYC teen named Trequan Wingfield was struck in the chest shortly before 4 pm at the Polo Grounds Towers

A calm summer afternoon on June 28, 2023, turned chaotic and tragic after a 17-year-old NYC teenager died of gunshot wounds. The victim was hanging out with his brother and others in the area outside the NYCHA complex on Frederick Douglass Boulevard. Around 4 pm local time, multiple shots were heard, and one of the bullets hit Wingfield in the chest and he fell on the pavement. According to Arnetta Washington (a witness):

“His mother is coming apart. They shot him through the back and it went through his heart. There’s nothing they could do.”

Shortly after the incident, cops arrived and rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital. Unfortunately, Trequan Wingfield was declared dead in the hospital. Moreover, the shooting happened close to a resident’s backyard, where shell casings were found. As per a local resident, who is identified as Ruth Mackins,

“I was laying down watching TV and I heard like five or six shots. This is too close, that didn’t sound like a firecracker.”

She rushed to check what was going on and noticed several police cars and detectives in the area. Darlene Rhodes, another witness, said:

“I said, let me go upstairs and eat some lunch and now I hear this, this is ridiculous.”

The horrific shootout took place as soon as Rhodes reached upstairs to meet her aged mother. The victim’s neighbor, Gerald Gee, further spoke about him and confirmed that the NYC teen was expecting a baby with his girlfriend. He said:

“Whatever he was doing he was staying with that girl I see him going in and out with her. I guess pre-natal care and all that and look what happens. Now you got a loss now. You’re growing up with no baby father. Child man. He’s a child himself… 17, 18 years old. Sad.”

Another woman, who witnessed the horrific shooting that killed the NYC teen, shared:

“They were screaming, ‘He’s dying! He’s dying!’ He had a lot of blood on his face. There was so much blood on his face. There was so much blood I couldn’t see where he was hit. He was too young. He was just a kid.”

Wingfield’s brother was with him when he was fatally struck. He added that the victim had just finished 11th grade.

“I was right there. He shot my brother.”

Another witness claimed that soon after she heard the shots, she saw the teenager fall to the ground. The victim allegedly was face-down and was profusely bleeding. She further mentioned that a bare-chested boy in black basketball shorts asked the victim to wake up. Wingfield’s father appeared to be overwhelmed after his son was shot dead. Authorities reportedly had to handcuff him so that he could calm down. An eye-witness said:

“He [victim’s father] was saying, ‘That’s my son.’ He wanted to fight the police.”

Authorities are trying to determine whether Wingfield was the actual target of the crime

Law enforcement officials have identified a suspect as a male with a blue hoodie one who possibly fled southbound on Eighth Avenue towards West 155th Street and Bradhurst Avenue. However, authorities are yet to determine whether the NYC teen was the actual target of the crime, or what was the motive behind the alleged shooting. Cops are yet to arrest a suspect as of now.

Just a few hours after the fatal shooting, another horrific incident happened nearby. An argument broke out between a 40-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend on Ashford St., which ended up in a homicide. A witness, who didn't provide their name, said:

“It’s a damn shame- a human life lost over a cell phone. They beat him up. Why did they have to kill him?”

The witness further claimed that at around 6 pm local time, a second male, who appeared to be the ex-girlfriend’s son, intervened in the altercation. He allegedly made a phone call, after which three more men appeared at the scene and opened fire at the victim. The witness reportedly tried helping the victim but claimed that it was too late and he failed to save him.

