What did Enrique Padilla do? Teenager arrested over fatal New Mexico theatre shooting

An argument over movie theatre seats turned violent in New Mexico on Sunday, June 25, 2023, as 19-year-old Enrique Padilla ended up shooting a military veteran identified as Michael Tenorio. Padilla reportedly was uncomfortable sitting next to an older couple and initially threw a bag of popcorn at Michael.

The victim’s wife recalled the moment he got shot. She reportedly grabbed Enrique Padilla’s shirt after the alleged shooting took place. The suspect and his girlfriend tried to flee the New Mexico theatre as Padilla’s wife got into a scuffle with the girlfriend.

She further claimed that the victim was unarmed when he was fatally shot by Padilla. When cops found Padilla, he also had a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The suspect is yet to make his first court appearance, and it is unclear whether he has retained a lawyer.

Chaos breaks out during the screening of No Hard Feelings in a New Mexico theatre

On June 25, a tragic incident took place in a New Mexico theatre during the screening of the new Jennifer Lawrence movie No Hard Feelings. 19-year-old Enrique Padilla arrived with his girlfriend to watch the movie, same as military veteran Michael Tenorio and his wife Trina Tenorio.

Padilla allegedly claimed that the couple was sitting in their reserved seats in the Century Rio movie theatre. The younger couple who arrived at the theatre at the 8.50 pm showing, found that the older couple were sitting in different seats than those they had paid for.

Michael and his wife paid for seats 8 and 11, however, were suggested by an employee that they can sit together. As a result, the people sitting in seats 9 and 10 were asked to scoot over, which they apparently did.

After Padilla arrived with his girlfriend, he was unhappy with the arrangement, since it affected at least one of the seats that they booked. This led to the beginning of an argument, which then turned extremely violent.

According to witnesses, Padilla allegedly threw a bag of popcorn at Tenorio and his wife. This made the military veteran push the suspect back up against a wall. Shortly after this, people around heard gunshots.

According to the cops:

“There was a sense of chaos here. A lot of people were running from the theatres and trying to get out of the way.”

Padilla allegedly had a gunshot wound in the abdomen when cops found him

When cops found the suspect, he had sustained a gunshot wound too, however, they are yet to determine how he got wounded. Trina Tenorio later told cops that she saw a green laser when Padilla was about to shoot her husband.

Authorities claimed that a handgun with a green laser site was recovered from the bushes near the place where Padilla was found. The shell casing found there matched a casing recovered inside the theatre.

According to Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina:

“What used to be simple everyday confrontations escalate to a point of the shooting, because people are making poor decisions when they’re armed with the firearm.”

An off-duty police officer claimed to have witnessed the altercation in the New Mexico movie theatre but did not notice the firearm that Padilla allegedly possessed. After the incident, he also administered CPR on Tenorio but failed to save him.

The New Mexico theatre is currently shut down, and the authorities are investigating the case. They have also urged anybody with any video footage of the shooting to submit it to them.

