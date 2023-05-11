What happened to Ty’Quan White? Incident explored as co-worker charged in fatal VCU hospital shooting

A 25-year-old named Ty’Quan White was fatally shot by a co-worker at a Virginia hospital after the two got into an altercation. The shooting took place at VCU Medical Center North Hospital shortly after midnight on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The suspect, Christopher Boisseau was taken into custody in connection to Ty’Quan White’s death.

When officers arrived, they determined that a scuffle broke out between the two employees, which resulted in fatal gunfire that killed White. Shortly after the incident, several people raised concerns regarding safety and security in the VCU Medical Center.

Several people, including the hospital staff and the families of former patients, have felt that the establishment lacks enough armed security guards. According to VCU Police Chief John Venuti, the patients are safe and are not at any risk anymore. Venuti also claimed that all safety protocols have been properly executed.

At around 12:04 pm local time, police received the report of a shooting at the hospital on Wednesday. They heard about shots being fired inside a medical center in Virginia and that an active threat was present inside the establishment. Officers arrived at the scene and found that an altercation between two co-workers broke out on a staircase and had turned violent.

The victim was identified as Ty’Quan White, and the alleged shooter, Christopher Boisseau, 24, was taken into custody with the firearm being recovered. Christopher has also been charged with maliciously shooting within a building, in connection to White’s death. Police also stated that additional charges are yet to be filed.

Shortly after the shooting, authorities locked the building down and later confirmed that no one else has been injured in the gunfight. They are yet to reveal further information regarding the shooting that killed Ty’Quan White.

Law enforcement officials have also not revealed the designations of the two men in the medical center at 1300 East Marshall Street. According to cops, Ty’Quan received treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Several people including hospital staff and families of patients, have raised security concerns in the Virginia medical center. Angela Shorter Arrington, who worked near the establishment, said that the hospital is supposed to be a safe haven that people go to when they are sick. Arrington added that people go there to get help and don't see shootings, noting that it didn't make any sense.

Police Chief John Venuti addressed the tragic incident that killed Ty’Quan White. He said that the department has active shooting preparations along with lockdown procedures for the divisions and units along with a "significant impact to operations." The police chief added that the safety of their staff and patients was of utmost importance to them.

Although Venuti claimed that all safety protocols have been followed, many people stated that the hospital was lacking several safety measures. They claimed that the establishment lacked enough armed security guards.

Some said that since most of the buildings on the medical campus have no metal detectors, it is easy for patients and visitors to move around different floors. According to the medical staff and families of patients, this can compromise safety.

One person spoke to CBS 6 and said that all the buildings within the VCU campus should follow the protocols of the emergency hospital, which has the tightest security. According to a spokesperson, Danielle Pierce, there are over 100 full-time employees in the security department, but they are unarmed. Pierce added that the campus is guarded by armed VCU Police all the time.

Pierce was also asked as to which areas in the VCU campus have metal detectors, and whether visitors or the staff have to pass through them. She said:

“There are some locations within VCU Health facilities where weapons detection is currently in use.”

Angela Shorter Arrington also spoke on the need for the presence of metal detectors within the campus, and said:

“If that's what it takes to be safe, make sure that the people that come there and the people that work there are safe, yes do metal detectors.”

Police Chief Venuti claimed that this is possibly the first time that a shooting took place on the VCU medical campus and killed Ty’Quan White. Venuti added:

“We’re in the process of locating and identifying people who may have witnessed this and providing counseling resources, but obviously, it’s a very, very traumatic event.”

He stated that after the fatal shooting of Ty’Quan White, officers are working to gather more information about the course of events that happened that day. Authorities have urged the public to reach out to Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective N. Reese if they have any information regarding the tragic shooting.

