What did Nolan Grove do? Incident explored as 13-year-old charged with murder over friend's death

13-year-old Nolan Grove has been accused of fatally shooting his friend Kain Heiland at a sleepover on April 1, 2023. Grove resided in Pennsylvania and has been charged with murder as an adult. He faces several charges including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and more.

Nolan Grove's mother claimed that her son told her that the gun was accidentally discharged and the bullet hit Kain Heiland. Before going to the state police's York barracks for the interview, Nolan Grove allegedly messaged another individual who witnessed the shooting and asked him not to tell anybody about it.

Pennsylvania teenager Nolan Grove fatally shot Kain Heiland with a .380-caliber handgun

A gruesome incident took place in April when a 13-year-old teenager allegedly shot his friend to death at a sleepover. As per Law & Crime, the Pennsylvania State Police was informed about a body of a boy on a pathway on First Avenue in Red Lion. The body was soon identified as Kain's.

Grove was taken into custody on Friday and was arraigned shortly after. York County District Attorney Dave Sunday revealed that authorities are trying to find a juvenile facility where Grove can be held.

As per Local 21 News, a grand jury charged him with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, two firearms offenses, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person in connection. The tragic incident took place on April 1, on the first block of First Avenue.

DA Sunday said:

“Decisions to charge anyone, let alone a 13-year-old with third-degree murder, are made with the utmost care. We understand the gravity of our decision and we stand by it.”

The murder weapon has been identified as a .380-caliber handgun with a laser. Apart from Nolan Grove and Kain Heiland, another individual was also present at the sleepover and witnessed the tragic shooting. Along with Grove, the third person also had a BB gun.

As per York Dispatch, before he was shot, Kain allegedly said:

“Take your finger off the trigger. This is not fair, I’m the only one without a gun.”

Harri Leigh @Harri_Leigh #breaking @yorkcounty_da announced Nolan Grove, 13, was charged as an adult with third degree murder in the shooting death of Kain Heiland, 12, last month. More details to come #breaking @yorkcounty_da announced Nolan Grove, 13, was charged as an adult with third degree murder in the shooting death of Kain Heiland, 12, last month. More details to come https://t.co/ZMs3AqRnJI

Nolan reportedly told his mother that he fired at his friend by mistake

According to the witness, the teenager obtained the gun from his residence on the same day, however, he couldn't recall the exact time. Pennsylvania State Police later executed a search warrant for Nolan's dad and recovered a hidden compartment firearm case.

The victim was declared dead at around 9:48 pm local time, by Scott Pennewell, the York County Deputy Coroner. According to the witness, Nolan Grove was "playing with the gun" and kept on loading and unloading it.

Surveillance footage was also obtained that captured the suspect pointing a gun at Kain Heiland, and the laser was visible on the 12-year-old boy's torso. After shooting Kain, Nolan reportedly said:

“I’m so sorry, K.”

Jenna Wise @JennaRWise I’m in York today, where @PAStatePolice and the DA’s office are providing an update in the homicide investigation of 12-year-old Kain Heiland in Red Lion I’m in York today, where @PAStatePolice and the DA’s office are providing an update in the homicide investigation of 12-year-old Kain Heiland in Red Lion https://t.co/IN4zm2p7Mh

Grove's mother also told the police that her son was aware of firearm safety and he knew that "a firearm should not be pointed at something unless your goal is to wound it."

A memorial was held to honor Kain Heiland on the first block of First Avenue in Red Lion, where the shooting took place.

