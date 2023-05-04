Who was Holly Guess? Identity explored as convicted felon Jesse McFadden kills six in apparent murder-suicide

39-year-old Jesse McFadden was found dead along with six other individuals on Monday, May 1, at a residence in rural Oklahoma. Apart from McFadden, the other individuals have been identified as 35-year-old Holly Guess and her biological children - Rylee Allen, 17, Michael Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Guess, 13. The kids were Jesse’s stepchildren.

Two other teenage girls, identified as 16-year-old Brittany Brewer and 14-year-old Ivy Webster, were also found dead. Brewer and Webster were reportedly Tiffany’s friends. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice claimed that Jesse McFadden allegedly killed six individuals and then turned the gun on himself.

It was also revealed that McFadden was a s*x offender and has been described as a “controlling manipulator” by Holly’s mum, Janette Mayo. The mother also stated that she came to know about Jesse McFadden’s criminal history only a few months ago.

Holly Guess was reportedly killed by Jesse McFadden in an apparent murder-suicide case at a house in Henryetta

The police made the horrific discovery on Monday at a property in Henryetta, a city around 90 miles from Oklahoma City. A family of five was found dead, including a registered s*x offender named Jesse McFadden. Other victims included his wife Holly, three stepchildren - Rylee, Michael, Tiffany - and Tiffany’s friends Ivy and Brittany.

Ivy and Brittany were reported missing on Monday after they stayed at Tiffany’s place on Saturday for the night. Police confirmed that the two girls did not return home on Sunday, after which they were reported missing. Police Chief Prentice said:

“I follow the evidence… and the evidence is that Jesse McFadden murdered six people and then killed himself. I don’t have any evidence to indicate what the actual motive was.”

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the crime scene “appeared to be staged,” believing that the bodies of the victims were moved after fatally shooting them. The bodies of Holly, Tiffany, and Michael were found outside the residence on the property, while Ivy, Brittany, and Rylee’s bodies were discovered separately. Prentice further added:

“There are questions that will never get answered because the only people who know are no longer here.”

He continued:

“We will continue to document everything that we have found and anything that we discover in follow-up interviews moving forward and generate a report. We will submit that report to the district attorney’s office for her review as a formality because there is no prosecution to be had here.”

Police Chief Prentice stated that the alleged murder weapon was recovered and it was a handgun purchased by Holly Guess in 2022. Additionally, it was revealed that Jesse McFadden has been a registered s*x offender. Holly’s mother, Janette, stated that Holly loved her children a lot and that she would do anything for their well-being. Janette further claimed that she did not know about Jesse’s criminal history.

Jesse McFadden was convicted of r*pe back in 2003 and spent 16 years in prison

According to court records, the 39-year-old man was scheduled to stand trial on Monday at 9 am local time on charges of “solicitation of a minor.” However, he failed to appear. McFadden was accused of exchanging nude images with a minor girl while serving time for a r*pe conviction dating back to 2003.

Janette further revealed that Jesse McFadden began controlling Holly as soon as he moved with her into the house in Henryetta. She said:

“He was the one telling Holly where she could go when she could go, who she could talk to. If we took one of the kids, he would track their cell phones. How she met Jesse, I have no clue.”

When Janette came to know about Jesse McFadden’s criminal history, she reportedly tried talking to Holly about it and making her aware of the red flags. However, McFadden allegedly “fed her a ton of lies” and manipulated her.

Meanwhile, Henryetta Public Schools released a statement offering condolences after losing several students of the school. The statement read:

“Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days.”

Ivy and Brittany’s families are “devastated by the loss of their children.” The former's mother, Ashleigh, said they resided on the same block as Jesse McFadden, further mentioning that the two families have been friends since December 2020. Like Janette Mayo, Ashleigh was also unaware of McFadden’s criminal record.

“All the kids spent time together. We never had any issues with the family. His wife seemed nice and would even drop off anything she baked.”

Simply_Stranger @AngelsBokenHalo



How can local LE not know when a child predator is released to live in their community? Why wouldn't all of the schools know? Why? Why? Why? twitter.com/iamlegacy23/st… 🕵🏻‍♀️🦋💭L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🦋💭🕵🏻‍♀️ @iamlegacy23 #JesseMcFadden | #IvyWebster | #BrittanyBrewer



A very revealing interview given by Holly’s (Jesse’s wife) aunt. The parol officer didn’t know he was around children while living with Holly. He was also going to school activities while been a RSO. ‍



Our justice system is… A very revealing interview given by Holly’s (Jesse’s wife) aunt. The parol officer didn’t know he was around children while living with Holly. He was also going to school activities while been a RSO.Our justice system is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #JesseMcFadden | #IvyWebster | #BrittanyBrewer A very revealing interview given by Holly’s (Jesse’s wife) aunt. The parol officer didn’t know he was around children while living with Holly. He was also going to school activities while been a RSO. 😵‍💫Our justice system is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… How?!!How can local LE not know when a child predator is released to live in their community? Why wouldn't all of the schools know? Why? Why? Why? #JesseMcFadden How?!! How can local LE not know when a child predator is released to live in their community? Why wouldn't all of the schools know? Why? Why? Why? #JesseMcFadden twitter.com/iamlegacy23/st…

Ivy's mother said that Ivy went to Jesse McFadden’s residence for a sleepover and that she and Tiffany were best friends. Ashleigh Webster further described Tiffany as being like “another kid” to them.

A vigil was reportedly held on Monday night to remember the deceased victims.

