What happened to Mikayla Standridge? Search intensifies for missing Washington State mom 

25-year-old Mikayla Standridge vanished on April 21, 2023, and has been missing ever since. Her family stated that she tried to call 911 at around 5 am on the same day, but shortly after, her phone reportedly died. As per her family, she was last seen running from a house on Skagit View Drive when she attempted to call the cops on April 21.

Her aunt Mardi Martone now says that it is tough to be optimistic in this situation, where it has been over a week since 25-year-old Mikayla went missing. Search-and-rescue teams have also been deployed to look for the missing woman.

Washington State resident Mikayla Standridge has been missing for over a week since her disappearance on April 21

The tragic incident took place when a 25-year-old mom tried to reach out to the police but failed to do so right before she disappeared. Mikayla Standridge was last seen running on Skagit View Drive at around 5 am on Friday, April 21, as confirmed by her aunt Mardi Martone. Martone further stated that her phone died before she could talk to the dispatcher during her frantic 911 call, as per KIRO-TV.

The unsettling social media post that Mikayla uploaded on April 16 read:

“If I ever go missing or anything just know I didn’t leave.”

More than a week has passed since Mikayla Standridge went missing, and her family is finding it difficult to stay positive.

Martone told Cascadia Daily News:

“I’m praying but it doesn’t look good. I’m going to sit there, find a deputy and see where their search party is at. They had a search and rescue [near Skagit View Drive] yesterday. Small team. Just looking for clues.”

Martone further said:

“We just want you to know that you are loved. Very, very much.”

Authorities revealed that they have deployed a helicopter and are using drones to locate the missing woman

Law enforcement officials have described Mikayla Standridge as weighing around 100 pounds and having pink hair and blue eyes. She also has a 2-year-old toddler son.

Authorities mentioned that the search has intensified as officials are looking for the missing woman in the area near the Skagit River. They have also used helicopters and drones to try and locate Mikayla.

As per Meaww, Police Lt. Jeff Willard said:

“So, the river presents weird challenges for us. We have specific equipment designed to navigate the river to look for people, to find people. And we are going use all of those assets on this search.”

The missing woman's aunt additionally stated that she "wasn’t given a big chance in life." Martone further stated that Mikayla had to live a tough life and was raised by her grandparents and two aunts. She has been described as someone who always wanted to laugh and help others.

Martone said:

“She’s a beautiful girl and ran into the wrong people.”

Police have urged the public to contact them if they have any information related to Mikayla's disappearance.

