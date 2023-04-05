Harold Hoyt missing: Search continues for Hudson Valley dad who disappeared on March 30

35-year-old Harold Hoyt went missing on Thursday, March 30. He was last seen wearing a red Carhart jacket along with a black hooded sweatshirt. As for his location, Harold Hoyt was last seen in a wooded area near Galligan Road in Sullivan County. Furthermore, the authorities have mentioned that Hoyt is six feet and three inches tall.

Hoyt reportedly got a flat tire on the morning of March 30 and ran out of gas in the town of Forestburgh. Family members believe that his disappearance is “strange” and are hoping that he returns safely. Authorities have already launched search parties, with the teams having spent several hours looking for the missing 35-year-old man.

Shortly after Harold Hoyt went missing, a friend who was reportedly with Hoyt called his father and asked him if he had seen Harold. As the friend made the phone call on April 1, the delay of a day had raised suspicions amongst Hoyt’s family.

A 35-year-old man named Harold Hoyt has disappeared in Sullivan County after he had a flat tire

Law enforcement agencies have launched a massive search to look for the 35-year-old man who's been missing in Sullivan County from March 30. Over the past few days, several helicopters, ATVs, K-9 units, drones, and hundreds of searchers have been looking for Harold Hoyt. It was discovered that his truck had a flat tire, soon after which it ran out of gas. Jennifer Nicholas, Hoyt’s sister, stated:

“Please, anyone with information, please call or reach out to me directly or to the police.”

𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗺𝗲𝗿 @johnbulmer



#MissingPerson twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Adirondack Mountain Rescue has been activated to search for Harold Hoyt, 30, who went missing on March 30th after getting a flat in a remote part of Forestburgh, New York. Wilderness search and rescue teams are en route to search rugged terrain. Adirondack Mountain Rescue has been activated to search for Harold Hoyt, 30, who went missing on March 30th after getting a flat in a remote part of Forestburgh, New York. Wilderness search and rescue teams are en route to search rugged terrain. #MissingPerson twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

According to Jennifer, her brother’s disappearance is “strange.” She stated that Harold Hoyt was living in the hamlet of Glen Spey in Sullivan County. The search for Hoyt is being led by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office after a friend of Hoyt’s called his father to ask about his whereabouts.

Police questioned Harold’s friend who was reportedly with him when he got a flat tire

Jennifer Nicholas mentioned that the friend was with her brother when they got a flat tire. The two reportedly went to the woods to find some help or a way out. Nicholas said:

“He didn’t say why he waited more than a whole day before notifying anyone that my brother was missing and what happened. It's very strange and confusing.”

Law enforcement officials have interrogated the friend several times, but haven't come up with any solid pieces of information that could help them find Harold, who's also the father of two children. While speaking to media outlets, Nicholas further added:

“I’m not doing too good right now. I’m begging anyone who might see him to help him if he is disoriented or hurt and to call 911.”

Authorities have urged the public to reach out to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, in case they have any information about Harold Hoyt that could help them find him. Hoyt has been described as being 6’3” tall and weighing around 175 pounds. Furthermore, he has blue eyes and brown hair. Before his disappearance, Hoyt was last seen wearing a red jacket, a black hoodie, and camo pants.

Poll : 0 votes