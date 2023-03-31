How old is Keshondra Howard Turner? Texas granny kills armed robber for attacking family food truck

Keshondra Howard Turner, a 53-year-old from Houston, Texas, shot and killed an armed robber who tried to attack her while she was in her family's food truck. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at around 1 pm in a Houston parking lot.

The robber had been identified as a 23-year-old man who drove alongside the food truck that afternoon. According to Houston police Lt. Bryan Bui, the robber first wanted to know what was on the menu before pulling out his handgun. He then demanded that Keshondra Howard Turner give him the cash that she had.

When Turner shut the food truck's window, the robber stuck his gun inside and tried shooting at Turner. However, the robber's gun jammed and Keshondra, a licensed gun owner, pulled out her own gun and shot at the robber.

When authorities reached the scene of the incident, they found the 23-year-old already dead and Turner suffering a panic attack. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities deemed the shooting a case of self-defense and no charges were filed against 53-year-old Keshondra.

However, authorities did gather evidence that they will be presenting to the DA's office.

Keshondra Howard Turner shot the man trying to rob her family's food truck in self-defense

At around 1 am on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, a 23-year-old man died after he was shot by 53-year-old Keshondra Turner. The man was reportedly trying to rob Turner's soul food truck, "Elite Eats and Cold Treats."

He initially asked her what was on the menu and when Turner showed him the menu, he pulled out his firearm. As mentioned earlier, Keshondra Howard Turner shut the window but the robber pried it open and tried to shoot her.

However, his gun jammed, which gave Turner time to pull out her own licensed handgun and shoot at the man. The robber stumbled away from the truck and fell 50 feet away from the truck and died on the scene.

The police noted that even though they consider it a case of self-defense, they would have to present evidence to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Turner’s son, Derick Howard, said:

“She’s a Godly woman, that’s why the gun jammed- because God jammed it.”

Law enforcement officials believe that Keshondra doesn’t deserve to be charged

Derick further stated that Keshondra Howard Turner wouldn’t open fire unless it was absolutely necessary and she was left with no choice. He added,

“My momma is a great person, you know? Good-hearted, looking out for everybody. She’d give the shirt off her back. I hope she’s alright because I know right now she’s going crazy because that’s not even (like) her.”

Authorities further added that Keshondra Howard Turner had a panic attack after the shooting and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. They also believe that she doesn’t deserve to get charged for shooting the criminal, as it was an act of self-defense.

The family has been running their business in the parking lot at South Main Street and Fondren Road in west Houston for some time now. They never reported any kind of trouble until Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

A few weeks ago, a pregnant woman was killed while attempting to rob a car in Chicago.

Armed robberies can go terribly wrong, as it takes no time for a robbery to turn violent when weapons are involved at the scene. In a separate incident in January, an Indian student died after being the victim of an armed robbery in Chicago.

