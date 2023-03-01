Lydia Elking GoFundMe raises over $100,00 after Missouri teen is fatally shot during attempted robbery

On February 18, 2023, 15-year-old Lydia Elking of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, was killed during a botched robbery in which two armed teenagers opened fire on the car she was traveling in.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been set up by Dani Elking, which mentions that the donations will be used for funeral expenses, and the rest of the funds will help with the bereavement process.

The campaign, which aimed to accumulate $100,000, has received a lot of love and support and has raised about $103,000.

How did Lydia Elking get shot

According to a press release from the St. Charles Police Department, two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, robbery, and armed criminal action in Lydia Elking's death.

A day after the incident, both suspects were taken into custody. Their identities are not being released as they are minors.

Another 17-year-old boy reportedly informed police that he and Lydia were to meet two males near Oak Avenue and Perry Street, east of Lindenwood University's campus, St. Charles, on the night of February 18, 2023. The intent of the meeting was not immediately evident.

A press release from the St. Charles Police Department states that as Lydia and the 17-year-old boy arrived, two other teenagers who requested the meet-up approached the car on foot and announced a robbery. One of the robbers took out a handgun and fired into the car, hitting her in the passenger seat.

Lydia's friend then took her to St. Joseph's Hospital, where she was declared dead due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

St. Charles officers were called to the hospital at about 8.50 pm. Homicide detectives searched the area, assisted by the community, and found two teenagers as persons of interest.

Police informed that the suspects are currently booked into the St. Charles County Detention Center, and the investigation is ongoing.

Lydia Elking was a "perfect, precious daughter and sister"

Lydia was a sophomore at Liberty High School in O’Fallon, Missouri, and a soccer player on her high school varsity team.

The GoFundMe campaign post read,

"Lydia was a perfect, precious daughter and sister. She was also a kind and loving friend to many. She touched SO many lives with her radiant energy and beautiful smile."

On February 21, 2023, a vigil was held to honor Lydia at Liberty High School’s Stadium. Liberty High School students, family, and friends attended the vigil and performed a commemorative balloon release and a prayer in memory of Lydia Elking.

