What happened to Genesis Escobar? Pregnant Chicago woman killed while attempting robbery

Genesis Escobar, a seven-month-pregnant woman, was fatally shot as she attempted a robbery in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood of Chicago on Monday.

Authorities are not yet clear whether Genesis Escobar was in the possession of any firearm. Officials claimed that the person sitting inside the car, which she was attempting to rob, shot her.

She reportedly saw pple sitting in a car when she entered their vehicle near West Montana Street and tried to rob them.

According to law enforcement officials, a team of drug dealers shot the pregnant woman to death while she tried to rob the car.

Genesis Escobar was shot in the back and shoulder, and was tossed out of the car

Authorities later confirmed that Genesis Escobar, 21, had planned the robbery along with her boyfriend.

The aforementioned car was parked in the neighborhood at around 1 pm local time, which was when Genesis went up to the vehicle and demanded money.

Shortly after that, gunshots were heard. Her body was seen being tossed out of the car at an intersection. The shooters further left cash all over her body and drove away.

Iris Alvarez, a nearby resident, stated that Genesis Escobar texted his daughter for help. Alvarez said:

“She texted my daughter and told my daughter, “Please help me!” I’m in trouble!’ But my daughter was sleeping.”

Aggressive Fruit @aggressiveFRUIT #GenesisEscobar #Chicago #Robbery #Shooting



Robbery victims don't throw their own money at a dead would-be robber. There is more to this story. Aggressive Fruit @aggressiveFRUIT Genesis Escobar, a 21-year-old pregnant robber, was shot dead during a hold-up in Chicago, said police. Initial reports stated Escobar was a victim. A witness saw someone pull Escobar from a car & dump cash on her body. Her unborn child also died. Genesis Escobar, a 21-year-old pregnant robber, was shot dead during a hold-up in Chicago, said police. Initial reports stated Escobar was a victim. A witness saw someone pull Escobar from a car & dump cash on her body. Her unborn child also died. https://t.co/661wvF1jA8 Robbery victims don't throw their own money at a dead would-be robber. There is more to this story. twitter.com/aggressiveFRUI… #GenesisEscobar #Chicago #Robbery #Shooting Robbery victims don't throw their own money at a dead would-be robber. There is more to this story. twitter.com/aggressiveFRUI…

Shortly after that, the neighbors went outside to see what was happening, and they spotted Genesis Escobar’s body lying near the intersection. She was reportedly shot in the shoulder, back, and hand.

Several witnesses claimed to have seen Escobar being accompanied by a group of people as she tried to rob the car. The group also fired a few shots in the violent altercation.

The shooters were seen leaving cash on Escobar’s body

Alvarez recalled the violent incident that took place on Monday, saying:

“They looked out the window and saw that vehicle - someone opened the driver’s door, walked around the vehicle, pulled the body out, and drove off.”

The concerned resident further mentioned:

“They threw a bunch of money on top of her. I don’t know if she was in some kind of trouble. I don’t care how much trouble you’re in. I feel that for a person to do that to someone, doesn’t have a heart.”

Genesis Escobar was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, she succumbed to her injuries, and her unborn child died along with her.

Iris Alvarez continued:

“When we got to the hospital, unfortunately, the baby was not able to be saved- and she passed away as well.”

Escobar’s boyfriend, who was waiting outside the vehicle, allegedly fled the area after grabbing some cash. He reportedly left the pregnant woman to die in the middle of the street.

Genesis Escobar had been arrested several times over the past few years. She was also on probation for a misdemeanor battery conviction. Authorities have confirmed that they are yet to take any suspects into custody, and are currently investigating the matter.

