WATCH: Denver resident Jordan Krah arrested as video of racist rant goes viral online

On Monday, December 26, Denver resident Jordan Krah was arrested on hate crime charges after he made racist comments to two college students of Asian descent.

In a now-viral footage of the incident, filmed by victim Arine Kim for her TikTok, the two students can be seen eating a meal at an East Bay In-n-Out when they are confronted by Jordan Krah.

Henry K. Lee @henrykleeKTVU UPDATE: Jordan Krah, 40, of Denver arrested on suspicion of a hate crime for this Christmas Eve encounter at @innoutburger that was caught on video by Arine Kim. She and 2nd victim from a Xmas incident in Danville speak out. 4,5,6,7 p.m. @KTVU UPDATE: Jordan Krah, 40, of Denver arrested on suspicion of a hate crime for this Christmas Eve encounter at @innoutburger that was caught on video by Arine Kim. She and 2nd victim from a Xmas incident in Danville speak out. 4,5,6,7 p.m. @KTVU https://t.co/h9bUW56tKK

Krah proceeded to ask where the diners were from. When the male victim answered that they were Korean, Krah called him "Kim Jong-un’s boyfriend." The suspect proceeded to refer to himself as a "slavemaster," before subsequently threatening the college students with violence.

The male victim, later identified as Elliot Ha, said in response:

"Dude, that's genuinely never happened to me before."

The footage of the incident, which eventually went viral, led authorities to arrest Jordan Krah.

The victims and officials respond to the allegations against Jordan Krah

In an interview, victim Arine Kim told NBC reporters that after his racist and homophobic rant, Jordan Krah reportedly stared at them from outside the store's window for approximately 10 to 15 minutes, adding:

"Elliot and I were shaking and stuttering towards the end of it."

Kim told ABC7 in a seperate interview:

"(People are) Making it seem like not a big deal — I think a lot of Asian people in general do that. I want to bring more awareness to this, and I want other people to realize how bad it is."

Natasha @Natasha16150248 @henrykleeKTVU @innoutburger @KTVU Actually makes me so mad that this expletive is harassing these sweet kids/young adults and making them feel unsafe and uncomfortable. He’s a 40 year old man. Hope they lock him up and take this type of unacceptable behavior seriously. @henrykleeKTVU @innoutburger @KTVU Actually makes me so mad that this expletive is harassing these sweet kids/young adults and making them feel unsafe and uncomfortable. He’s a 40 year old man. Hope they lock him up and take this type of unacceptable behavior seriously.

She told KTVU that she did not believe the suspect was in the right frame of mind.

"He did not look entirely mentally well. He just kept on spewing nonsense."

The male victim, Elliot Ha, stated that the duo had to ask the staff present at the fast food restaurant to help walk them out as they were afraid for their safety.

"We made sure to ask the workers, could you guys walk us to our cars, we need to make sure that he's not still around. And the workers were just super helpful."

Chief Denton Carlson @DentonLCarlson



Krah is currently being (1/2) As a result of his actions that were captured on video Christmas Eve, @SanRamonPolice personnel have arrested Denver (CO) resident Jordan Douglas Krah (DOB - 5/17/82) for violating California’s Hate Crime Laws as described under Penal Code 422.6.Krah is currently being (1/2) As a result of his actions that were captured on video Christmas Eve, @SanRamonPolice personnel have arrested Denver (CO) resident Jordan Douglas Krah (DOB - 5/17/82) for violating California’s Hate Crime Laws as described under Penal Code 422.6. Krah is currently being (1/2)

Ha went on to tell NBC reporters that Krah was only arrested due to the fact that the footage went viral. He clarified that otherwise, countless hate crimes never come to the attention of authorities.

"For every one that's caught on camera, there's hundreds that go unchecked, so I really hope that there's more awareness about this."

San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson specifically reached out to Arine Kim after the video began to garner attention across social media platforms, stating in an interview:

"Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video."

Chief Denton Carlson @DentonLCarlson twitter.com/dentonlcarlson… Chief Denton Carlson @DentonLCarlson



If you recognize this person, let us know!



Silver Mustang w/Florida plates Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male.If you recognize this person, let us know!Silver Mustang w/Florida plates twitter.com/dentonlcarlson… Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male. If you recognize this person, let us know!Silver Mustang w/Florida plates twitter.com/dentonlcarlson… https://t.co/Rtb3luziFA twitter.com/dentonlcarlson…

According to USA Today, Jordan Krah was accused of other racist incidents, including threatening other Asian Americans around the East Bay on Christmas Day. He was taken into police custody by California authorities before being released on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes