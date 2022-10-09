What happened to David Dahmer? Inside the disappearance of Jeffrey Dahmer's brother from the public eye 

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been in the news since the release of Netflix's series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. He continued to stay in the news after the streaming platform released a new docuseries, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

In addition to highlighting Dahmer's crimes and eventual conviction, both the series explore his relationships with his parents and family members. They show his transition from a quiet boy into a horrifying criminal who committed heinous crimes.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story introduces the character of Jeffrey’s younger brother David Dahmer in the initial episodes, but he eventually vanishes from the storyline. The disappearance of David from Jeffrey’s life is reportedly in line with reality.

As Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes came to light in 1991, his younger brother completely vanished from the public. Although reports suggest that the latter is alive and well, not much is known about him.

Following their parents' divorce, Jeffrey Dahmer's brother David lived with their mother Joyce

Jeffrey Dahmer's brother David was seven years younger than him and was born in 1966. Similar to the portrayal in the Netflix series, the Dahmer brothers grew up together but separated after the divorce of their parents Lionel and Joyce Dahmer.

According to Brian Masters' 1993 book, The Shrine of Jeffrey Dahmer, David had seen his brother dissect an animal and also knew about the animals in their yard. However, the book states that David believed that his brother "was doing a good service" when he buried the dead creatures.

The book adds that Lionel and Joyce parted ways in 1978 after accusing each other of "extreme cruelty and gross neglect of duty." The couple were also involved in a custody battle over then-11-year-old David.

The book states that although there was a lot of "discussion and worry" about who should have David's custody, no thought was given as to "what should happen to Jeff." The legal battle ended with Joyce getting David's custody but with the condition of living within a reasonable distance of Lionel.

However, she took David and moved to Wisconsin, never to return. According to the book, she also urged Jeffrey not to tell his father about what she had done.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey, who was 18 at the time, was ordered to live with Lionel. Following their separation, the two brothers reportedly didn't develop a close bond

Meanwhile, the nearly 18-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer was ordered to live with his father. Following their separation, the two brothers reportedly did not develop a close bond.

Additionally, according to an interview with Larry King in 2004, Lionel and his second wife Shari said that the brother never really had a close bond due to their age difference.

Lionel also noted that as kids, while Jeffrey was "extremely shy," David was "very ebullient and outgoing." He added that following Jeffrey being charged for his offenses, David immediately wanted to disappear from the public eye.

Where is David Dahmer now?

Jeffrey's younger brother never visited him in prison (Image via Getty Images)

According to the aforementioned 2004 Larry King interview, Lionel said that David Dahmer had changed his name following his brother's arrest. He added that the family was sworn to secrecy about revealing his new name.

However, his stepmother, Shari, did mention that David had a career and a family. At the time, David and his wife were expecting their second child.

However, since the 2004 interview, there has been no mention of David Dahmer in public. The 55-year-old reportedly lives a happy life with his family away from the public eye.

Poll : 0 votes