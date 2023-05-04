What happened to Korey Wilson? Incident explored as Arizona man found fatally shot in the chest

An Arizona woman named Lora Flores was arrested and charged in connection to her boyfriend Korey Wilson's death last week. According to the 911 dispatcher, Lora allegedly admitted to shooting her boyfriend, and is currently charged with first-degree murder.

The 38-year-old Arizona woman alleged that her boyfriend had choked her that day before she fatally shot him. She reportedly made the 911 call at around 2.30 pm last Friday. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered the victim lying in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Law enforcement officials also claimed that the shooting did not happen as part of any heated argument or altercation, and was in fact a premeditated act. According to court documents, they also discovered multiple injuries on Flores’ body, but couldn’t spot any fresh wounds on her that could have happened on that dreadful day.

Lora Flores accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend

On April 28, 2023, law enforcement officials made a horrific discovery at a residence on Westchester Drive, near Rural and Guadalupe roads in Arizona. The man who was shot in the chest was then identified as 40-year-old Korey Wilson and his girlfriend Lora Flores was arrested as a suspect.

Shortly after 2.30 pm on the same day, Flores reportedly called 911 and stated that she shot her boyfriend. She was heard saying:

“I just shot him and left.”

Flores further told the dispatcher that she had thrown the gun out of the car, and that she needed to contact her attorney soon. Although she admitted owning a gun and tossing it out, she claimed that she didn’t know the area where she threw it.

Tempe police officers responded to the call and found Korey in the hallway. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead around an hour later.

Police traced back the phone that Lora Flores used to call 911, and confirmed the area to be a house in Chandler. They additionally mentioned that Flores' brother also happened to reside there.

A 911 call was then made to the Chandler police department by Flores' sister-in-law, who mentioned that she was involved in a “domestic violence-related incident.”

Authorities arrived at the residence and arrested the 38-year-old Arizona woman. After getting a search warrant issued, police began investigating the house and discovered shell casings in the front door area and the kitchen.

Law enforcement officials also studied the distance and concluded that there possibly was no heated altercation, and Flores instead premeditated the murder.

According to court documents:

“Flores also indicated the victim put their hands on her today and ‘choked me the [expletive] out.’ Flores was transported to the Tempe Police headquarters to be interviewed.”

The documents further read:

“Based on finding two fired cartridge casings in different areas of the home, it appears this incident was not in the heat of an argument, but instead appeared to occur over a greater distance in the residence, thus showing an apparent intent consistent with premeditation, however brief, since there were multiple projectiles fired in two different locations of the residence.”

Wilson’s friend revealed that he was abused both physically and verbally by Flores

Cops spoke to Flores' brother who said that he and his wife received messages from the Arizona woman asking them to pick up her child from school since she was intoxicated.

Meanwhile, a friend of Wilson's stated that he was trying to get out of the relationship with Flores as she was physically and verbally abusing him. They had reportedly been together for around seven years. The friend also claimed that Korey Wilson told him that if he was found dead, it would be because of Flores.

The court documents also mentioned the statements given by the victim’s friend, which read:

“The friend indicated the victim told them about Flores striking the victim with open hands and being verbally abusive towards the victim.”

They further mentioned:

“Efforts were made to contact any attorney who her brother provided the name and number, but the attorney was unable to be reached.”

The Arizona woman has been detained by the authorities in the Maricopa County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million. It was further stated that if she manages to free herself by paying the bond, she has to undergo electronic monitoring and also has to be under home confinement.

While officers were clearing the area on April 28, Marcos De Niza High School was placed on lockdown for some time.

