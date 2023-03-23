What did Kawana Jenkins do? Georgia detention officer charged over relationship with inmate

On Wednesday, March 22, Georgia authorities reported that detention officer Kawana Jenkins had been arrested over a relationship with an inmate. According to WSBTV, the allegations surfaced after officials discovered a contraband cellphone in which a video of Jenkins engaging in explicit acts with the inmate had been saved. As per AJC, Kawana Jenkins has been employed at the Fulton County Detention Center since 2019.

Georgia officials have expressed outrage after viewing the incident's video. Authorities assert that Jenkins had an inappropriate long-term relationship with the prisoner and even went so far as to give him the contraband cellphone used to record the event.

Everything Georgia @GAFollowers Former Fulton County detention officer Kawana Jenkins has been arrested after being caught being inappropriate with a male inmate.



The incident was videotaped on a contraband cellphone but then seized during a shakedown. Former Fulton County detention officer Kawana Jenkins has been arrested after being caught being inappropriate with a male inmate. The incident was videotaped on a contraband cellphone but then seized during a shakedown. https://t.co/bnwfeb6y7R

Kawana Jenkins has been charged with two counts of improper s*xual contact by an employee or agent, five counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of cruelty to inmates, and one count of giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization.

Fulton County Officials comment on the allegations against Kawana Jenkins

In an official statement to the press, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat condemned the actions of Kawana Jenkins.

Italianjoe216 @italianjoe216 @FlakkoPoetik They can’t help but videotape themselves smh @FlakkoPoetik They can’t help but videotape themselves smh

Labat said:

“As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to oath they have taken to protect and serve our community.”

His statement continued:

"The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The vast majority of employees are to be commended for their integrity, commitment to service and the work they do day in and day out.”

bong @bong85530769 @FlakkoPoetik She's still stupid for what she did and also deserved to get fired, but its a lot better than Vicky White who was a correctional officer that fell in love with a murderer, let him escape, and she ended up shot in the head and died. @FlakkoPoetik She's still stupid for what she did and also deserved to get fired, but its a lot better than Vicky White who was a correctional officer that fell in love with a murderer, let him escape, and she ended up shot in the head and died.

Authorities stated that the judge has granted the suspect bond.

Relationships between detention officers and inmates

While the case of Kawana Jenkins' alleged affair shocked the county, relationships between inmates and detention officers are nothing new. As per NBC, Brenda Smith, a law professor who fights against the exploitation and abuse of inmates, said that such relationships are common. She noted, however, that they are disturbing due to the power imbalance between inmates and officers.

Joe AS @JoeMillerAS1 @ja54kki A retired corrections officer was an extra for a TV miniseries Escape From Dannemora, about a real life prison escape and Joyce Mitchell who helped them. He said they interviewed inmates and staff to make it as real as possible. @ja54kki A retired corrections officer was an extra for a TV miniseries Escape From Dannemora, about a real life prison escape and Joyce Mitchell who helped them. He said they interviewed inmates and staff to make it as real as possible.

Smith said that two factors lead to such cases. The first is that inmates have very little privacy. In the case of female officers, while they are in a position of power to some degree, they are also frequently harassed and objectified by male prisoners.

Smith said:

"I think that it is sort of the construct of supervision in these settings that creates those environments and those opportunities."

The most famous example of an illegal inmate-officer relationship occurred in 2015 at New York's Clinton Correctional Facility. Inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat allegedly had a relationship with corrections officer Joyce Mitchell, who reportedly helped them escape. Joyce Mitchell was sentenced to 7 years for her role in the incident.

Jake Tapper @jaketapper NY State Dept of Correction and Community Supervision: this morning Joyce Mitchell, the Clinton Correctional Facility employee who aided the Dannemora prison break, was conditionally released from Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. NY State Dept of Correction and Community Supervision: this morning Joyce Mitchell, the Clinton Correctional Facility employee who aided the Dannemora prison break, was conditionally released from Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

Kawana Jenkins' case is currently ongoing. She made her first appearance in court this week.

Poll : 0 votes