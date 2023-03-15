Why was Jonathan Perryman arrested? Arizona inmate escapes after walking away from work crew

An Arizona inmate named Jonathan Perryman escaped from the work crew on Monday. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, he was last seen going into a restroom while working in San Luis at a recreation center on Monday, March 13.

He was later found on Tuesday at around 7 am local time in Phoenix. Authorities learned that he had no prior violent convictions before he was convicted for misconduct involving weapons.

On March 13, an Arizona prisoner, Jonathan Perryman, escaped after walking off while working at a San Luis recreational center. Police began looking for the inmate and also found him on Tuesday.

However, before he was taken into custody again, they requested that people not approach him in case they saw him somewhere. A supervisor last spotted Jonathan Perryman entering the restroom to clean the paint off his hands.

According to the San Luiz AZ Police Department:

“Other law enforcement agencies are in the area assisting the Somerton Police Department as the search for the inmate continues. We encourage all community members to contact the police department if they spot the subject.”

Jimmy Jenkins @JimmyJenkins Update: Jonathan Perryman was apprehended at a hotel in south Phoenix this morning. He now faces criminal escape charges. Update: Jonathan Perryman was apprehended at a hotel in south Phoenix this morning. He now faces criminal escape charges. https://t.co/BFeDfOLtOf

ADCRR, aka the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Re-entry, published a press release that said:

“Perryman, a minimum custody work crew member, was working at a recreation center in San Luis and was last seen walking into a restroom to wash paint off his hands by a work crew checker and a City of San Luis civilian supervisor.”

Jonathan Perryman was convicted of charges including misconduct involving weapons. Authorities discovered that he had no criminal history prior to this conviction in November 2022 in Maricopa County. It was further revealed that Perryman was supposed to be released in June 2026.

Perryman was found in a South Phoenix hotel on Tuesday

Several law enforcement agencies that included the US Marshals Office, US Customs and Border Protection, and other agencies also assisted in looking for the Arizona prisoner. He was last seen at around 3.30 pm on Monday in the 400 block of West Cano Street.

Police revealed that while they were looking for Perryman, nearby schools were shut down as a precaution. Although he has been taken into custody again, authorities are looking into the entire incident.

Law enforcement officials found Jonathan at a South Phoenix hotel at around 7 am local time on Tuesday.

