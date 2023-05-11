What did Justin Carver do? Florida man charged as mother's decomposing remains found hidden inside her home

36-year-old Justin Carver was arrested on Friday after the bloated body of his mother was found inside her residence. Authorities have charged him with failing to report his 55-year-old mother Layni Carver’s death. Layni reportedly filed a no-contact order against Justin Carver just a few weeks before she died.

Cops were allegedly alerted on a welfare check after the decomposing body of Layni began to emit foul odor. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office further confirmed that officials also noticed flies on the east side door of the house.

55-year-old Layni was found lying dead in one of the bedrooms on the floor. She reportedly had “marbled skin and apparent skin slippage” and was in a state that was beyond life-saving measures. Justin is currently being held in the Charlotte County Jail.

Justin Carver allegedly discovered his mother's body on May 3

Police made an unsettling and gruesome discovery in a house in Punta Gorda while conducting a welfare check on May 5, 2023, shortly before 5 pm local time. A decomposing body of 55-year-old Layni Carver was discovered in one of the bedrooms.

When Police knocked on the door and nobody responded, and they smelled a foul odor coming from inside the house, they tapped again on the window. Shortly after, a man, later identified as Justin Carver, got out of the house through the eastern door. He further locked the door behind him and began behaving strangely.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release that read:

“Deputies noticed Carver’s evasive behavior and began to question him about the well-being of the victim. Justin immediately sat himself down on the top stair of the doorway and was staring at the ground.”

According to Deputy First Class Sganga, the officers asked him one last time about Layni’s whereabouts. Justin Carver replied that he saw her sometime earlier in the week, but he couldn’t remember the exact time.

When authorities wanted to go inside the house to investigate, Carver stated that he did not have the house key. The defendant was then asked how he entered the house in the first place, but he did not respond.

Shortly after that, the defendant took the authorities to a different door that was broken “due to a previous incident.” Justin Carver also revealed that he was not even supposed to be in that house in the first place. Deputies entered the building while Carver waited outside. The press release further stated:

“Once inside the home, deputies were able to locate the victim in a stage of decomposition on the floor of one of the bedrooms.”

According to an affidavit:

“Upon finding her, he [Deputy Sganga] noticed that she was deceased. Justin was asked when this was, and he indicated approximately two days ago (Wednesday).”

Deputies further noticed that the body of the victim was “starting to bloat, with marbled skin, and apparent skin slippage.”

Law enforcement officers are yet to confirm anything about Carver’s involvement in Layni’s death

Justin Carver was taken into custody thereafter. It was then that he admitted that there was a no-contact order against him. The affidavit additionally stated:

“Justin was asked why he did not notify law enforcement, after finding the deceased, and he stated, ‘I don’t know,’ and proceeded to shrug his shoulders and look down at the ground.”

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said:

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office takes incidents of this nature seriously and is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.”

The welfare check was requested by a concerned friend who called the cops after not being able to reach out to Layni’s cell phone for a few days. The two things that alerted the deputies when they arrived at Justin Carver’s residence in the 29000 block of Turbak Drive near Highway 17, were flies and the foul odor.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of Layni’s death. They have also not yet confirmed anything regarding Justin’s involvement in his mother’s death. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Carver has been charged with failing to report a death and resisting an officer without violence.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered that Justin Carver has previously been arrested on drug charges and battery charges. His first court appearance was scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, and his next court appearance has been set for May 24, 2023.

Toxicology reports are yet to be determined as well, and authorities further confirmed that an autopsy will be conducted for additional details to be released. The case is currently under investigation.

