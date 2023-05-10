Begho Ukueberuwa GoFundMe raises more than $30,000 in wake of Former CAA agent's death

On Tuesday, May 9, 27-year-old former CAA agent Begho Ukueberuwa died after collapsing during a half-marathon. According to Deadline, the cause of death currently remains unconfirmed. In response to the tragic incident, a GoFundMe page has been organized on behalf of the Ukueberuwa family.

The fundraising initiative is aimed at helping them prepare for the funeral, as well as other expenses. While the GoFundMe had a target of $25,000, it has already raised over $32,000. The fundraiser stated that any extra donations will go towards Athens PBJ and the Woodlawns foundation, organizations that Begho Ukueberuwa used to support.

Who was Begho Ukueberuwa?

Surprise Sports reported that Ukueberuwa made several friends while occupying positions at the New York University and Thomas Sweet Ice Cream.

As reported by Yahoo News, Begho Ukueberuwa eventually became a CAA agent in Los Angeles, California. In the fall of 2022, he became head of development across film and television for the Fat City production company.

Pierre De Malliard, who organized the GoFundMe on his behalf, spoke about how Begho Ukueberuwa had been as a friend.

De Malliard wrote:

"It is with great sadness that I learned about the passing of our dear friend Begho Ukueberuwa: Begho was a beloved friend, who touched the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know him."

As noted on the GoFundMe page, Ukueberuwa was a warm and sociable individual, who made new friends wherever he went. The page also included several tributes from people he had met across New York City, Austin, Georgia, Los Angeles and Princeton. The page notes that he knew a wide network of people who have come forward to support his family in the wake of his death.

Marathon death statistics

While Ukueberuwa's cause of death remains unknown, he is not the first person to die during a marathon. As reported by Runsociety, the death rate among marathon runners is approximately 1 per 259,000 participants. The most common cause of death among runners is cardiac arrest.

According to American College of Cardiology, many marathon deaths are caused by extreme swings in temperature, which can lead to heart attacks. Several runners also have underlying heart issues which, through extreme activity, could become aggravated and lead to death. Baylor University Medical Center cardiologist Peter McCullough said that among certain fit runners, there may be genetic issues that also lead to deadly health problems during marathons.

The World Health Organization reported that in order to stay safe during marathons, runners should maintain a healthy cholesterol level, and make sure that they do not have a family history of heart issues. Runners should also rest if they experience chest pain or shortness of breath.

