Christina Ashten Gourkani GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $3K as Kim Kardashian lookalike dies after plastic surgery 

Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian's lookalike, passed away on April 20, 2023. Her family said that she died due to a cardiac arrest hours after she underwent plastic surgery. Christina Asthen was 34 at the time of her demise and was an OnlyFans model, popular for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

Since Christina Ashten's demise, her family members have been raising funds for her funeral. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by M. Gourkani and it aims to collect $40,000. As of this writing, the fundraiser for her funeral has managed to raise $3,640.

A note on the fundraiser page mentioned that Christina's family received a call about her demise at around 4:31 am on April 20, 2023.

GoFundMe for Christina Ashten Gourkani (Image via snip from GoFundMe)

The note read:

"A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives. After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest."

Christina Ashten's death is being investigated as a homicide

The fundraiser post went on to shed light on the case and mentioned that Christina's death is being "investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse."

The statement published on the GoFundMe fundraiser page also hailed the late model, who had a "gift of connecting with people."

It stated:

"She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people."

It went on to speak about her "charismatic joy" and the positive energy she spread everywhere she went. It also stated that the family did not have "enough strength" to deal with their loss as they urged individuals to make donations to help with Christina's funeral expenses.

Christina Ashten's fellow OnlyFans models and influencers react to tragic news

As per the Toronto Sun, Mary Magdalene, Christina's fellow OnlyFans model, was shocked to learn about Christina's death.

She said:

"I don't know her, I would always just randomly see her on Instagram and I think she was really pretty but that is so sad she just died from plastic surgery. It is so scary because you really just never know when you're going to die from it."

Maddison Fox, another OnlyFans star, said that she was "crushed to hear" about the loss of the model, and also stated that she was "beautiful just as her natural self." Influencer Kristin Gomez also reacted to the news as she mentioned that she couldn't believe it and that Christina would be missed.

More details about Christina Ashten's death are currently awaited. The funeral is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2023.

