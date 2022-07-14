“I cried all night long after that abuse” – OnlyFans model famous for oral s*x tour opens up on alleged affair with ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea star

Italian OnlyFans model Paola Saulino, who is known for her oral sex tour where she pleased hundreds of men, has claimed she had an affair with a Chelsea player. The model claims that the two first met at a party in a villa and ended up having sex in the car.

Sharing details of her short yet racy fling with the Chelsea star, Saulino revealed via The Daily Star:

“We met at a party in a villa. He arrived and immediately introduced himself to me. He honestly didn’t take his eyes off me. I loved his smell and his way and he started kissing me in front of everyone, repeatedly, and I liked it.''

“We walked away and we started having sex in the car and then some friends arrived and we stopped. We went to a party in a disco and he got drunk. During the dinner, he wanted to leave me his number and he did.”

Later, the model accused the Chelsea star of demanding 'daily nudes,' saying that she liked playing the game before getting to know that the player was already in a relationship. Saulino said:

“He used to say ‘one more please’ and ‘last one’ and I loved playing that game. Sometimes I would stop texting and sending photos and then late in the night I would send one last hot pic so he could see it once he was awake.”

Paola Saulino claimed she felt 'used and humiliated' after discovering that the player was in a relationship. She stated that she is only opening up about the story to warn other women to stay away from 'cheating and lying footballers. Saulino said:

“I cried all night long after that abuse. I always think about that and I still cry, I felt humiliated. I really liked him. The way he canceled me on the phone. He made me love him and he treated me so bad. He used me and he cheated on his girlfriend. What kind of man is this?”

The model, however, refused to reveal the name of the player. Saulino said she was not looking for a guy who would pay her bills and was looking for 'someone to love and to be loved by'.

Serge Gnabry to sign new Bayern Munich contract despite Chelsea interest as per Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Serge Gnabry is looking to sign a new contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich despite interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea are really interested but now Gnabry is discussing with FC Bayern board. Despite Chelsea approach this week, Serge Gnabry is still giving priority to Bayern’s new contract proposal. He’s attracted by the last contract bid and talks are progressing.Chelsea are really interested but now Gnabry is discussing with FC Bayern board. Despite Chelsea approach this week, Serge Gnabry is still giving priority to Bayern’s new contract proposal. He’s attracted by the last contract bid and talks are progressing. 🔴 #FCBayernChelsea are really interested but now Gnabry is discussing with FC Bayern board.

Romano claimed that the 27-year-old German professional is happy with the latest contract bid put forth by the club and that talks are progressing well. Following the uncertainty surrounding Gnabry's new contract, Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, have expressed their desire to sign him.

