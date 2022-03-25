What happened to Teresa Giudice? RHONJ star hospitalized for emergency medical procedure

American TV personality Teresa Giudice was admitted to the hospital and her daughter Gia Giudice is asking for prayers for her mother's speedy recovery.

Teresa's daughter revealed that the former was in the hospital on her Instagram Story on March 24, sharing a picture of her mom laying in the hospital bed.

In a statement to People Magazine, Teresa's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr. explained why she had been hospitalized.

"Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning. She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

Even though Teresa's latest procedure was non-cosmetic, she has previously undergone several cosmetic procedures and hasn't hidden her experiences.

Teresa Giudice had her first cosmetic surgery done in 2008

In 2008, while filming the first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giudice underwent breast surgery. Teresa penned an Instagram post in January 2020 in which she explained why she had another breast augmentation.

"I believe it's important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self."

She further noted that she "could not be happier with the results," even though she was nervous going under the knife once again. Giudice said she did so to feel "like my best self" and also encouraged others to feel better about themselves.

Additionally, Teresa revealed that no one noticed her getting a nose job in February 2021 when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in November 2021.

According to the outlet, the actress spoke about the procedure at the New Jersey Ultimate Women's Expo at the NJ Convention & Expo Center, revealing she got the "tip" of her nose tweaked and that she "was so nervous about getting it."

But Teresa Giudice reportedly got some assurance from her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I asked Louie, I'm, like, 'Babe, should I get my nose done?' And he's like, 'Is it going to make you feel better?' And I said, 'Yes.' So he said, 'Do it,'"

Her hospitalization comes after Teresa continued to fiercely defend Ruelas behind her castmates' backs amid growing concerns about his alleged past during the most recent episode of RHONJ. Ruelas has denied the allegations in all cases.

During the episode, she said that her boyfriend does not have to prove himself to anyone, and that she will stick up for him.

Before ending up with Ruelas, Teresa Giudice was married to Joe Giudice for 20 years before splitting up in 2019.

