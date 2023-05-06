Jordan Neely GoFundMe: Everything to know about the subway chokehold victim as fundraiser raises nearly $50,000

Jordan Neely, 30, was the victim of a recent subway incident that had people from within New York City and the world calling for an arrest of the culprit. The victim, Neely, was a Michael Jackson impersonator with hundreds of people admiring his dancing skills. A GoFundMe was started in his memory to help the family with burial and other related expenses.

Jordan Neely was choked to death on a Manhattan subway train on May 1, 2023, after he told people that he was tired of being homeless, hungry, and thirsty. He was confronted on the subway by a US Marine veteran who placed Neely in a strong chokehold for approximately 15 minutes.

Marxist777 @Marxist777 This is Jordan Neely.



On Monday, he was lynched.



On the NYC subway he started telling passengers that he was fed up being hungry, thirsty and having no place to rest. He began to shout in his frustration, and threw his jacket on the floor.



An ex-marine then murdered him.🧵 This is Jordan Neely. On Monday, he was lynched. On the NYC subway he started telling passengers that he was fed up being hungry, thirsty and having no place to rest. He began to shout in his frustration, and threw his jacket on the floor. An ex-marine then murdered him.🧵 https://t.co/givJukrhlK

The Marine veteran was identified as 24-year-old Daniel Penny and claimed that he killed Neely in an act of self-defense. Although he was taken into custody, he was released without charges post the incident.

The Manhattan district attorney's office is currently investigating the chokehold incident. Authorities were waiting for the autopsy result. However, on Wednesday, Jordan Neely's death was classified as a homicide by the city's medical examiner.

The GoFundMe started by Jordan Neely's aunt Carolyn Neely, has managed to collect a little under $50,000 out of the $75,000 target set, within two days.

Jordan Neely's funeral expenses, burial, and public viewing will be funded by the GoFundMe campaign

Carolyn Neely attached a note to the campaign that claimed the victim Jordan Neely was her nephew and asserted that Jordan was "murdered" on the subway.

Malcolm Fle✘ - 🇺🇸Amoral Mercenary🇺🇸 @Malcolm_fleX48



I also hate it for the Marine and those other… It's really sad that Jordan Neely, as wrong as he was in a lot of situations is having his corpse dragged about social media for politicians to push nebulous platforms of "anti-racism" that they know they can't do anything towards.I also hate it for the Marine and those other… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It's really sad that Jordan Neely, as wrong as he was in a lot of situations is having his corpse dragged about social media for politicians to push nebulous platforms of "anti-racism" that they know they can't do anything towards.I also hate it for the Marine and those other… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/czEQ7oBo3g

Her note said that she loved her nephew Jordan Neely who was a "very talented" black man who loved dancing and that performance was his thing. She also added that Jordan's mother Christie Neely was murdered in April 2007 and that had been tough on the former and the entire family.

She continued that the family only wanted justice for Jordan and urged people to donate whatever they wanted with their hearts. Carolyn noted that her nephew had a number of fans and will always be remembered and loved.

Carolyn added that all donations will be going towards Neely's "funeral and related expenses related to his burial and public viewing" that they plan to hold.

The aunt said that they were working on a date for the wake and the burial. She put forth the 15th of May and is hoping for the date to work. However, she also said that it may change but they will have set a date in stone sometime soon.

🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 @Travis_in_Flint Jordan Neely was arrested multiple times for assault, including a 67 year old grandmother on the subway. The police were called on him monthly for subway altercations and he was released over and over again. He told the police he needed help and had schizophrenia and ADHD.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jordan Neely was arrested multiple times for assault, including a 67 year old grandmother on the subway. The police were called on him monthly for subway altercations and he was released over and over again. He told the police he needed help and had schizophrenia and ADHD.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/NKKukWfCBJ

She ended the note by thanking everyone for all their page and support.

Several others paid tribute to Jordan Neely in the comments of the donation GoFundMe campaign. Others took to Twitter and Facebook to share their support and love for the Michael Jackson impersonator.

Neely was living on the streets and had a history of mental health issues. He used to be a Michael Jackson impersonator and performed on the subway in exchange for money.

Neely's father, Zachery, spoke of his son's talent as the 'King of Pop'. He said that Jordan was great at the impersonation and added:

"I sat him in front of the TV and showed him the Jackson 5.... He took on the Michael Jackson thing and he really formed it very well"

One of Zachery's neighbors said that they felt that "something was wrong with him." They claimed that he wasn't violent but more of a "don't-look-at-me-type of person."

As mentioned earlier, the Manhattan district attorney's office is investigating the incident.

