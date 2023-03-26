“How sadistic must you be to do that”: Kirra Hart sleepover video sparks outrage as GoFundMe raises thousands of dollars

Kirra Hart, a 14-year-old girl from Queensland, Australia, was recently tortured for several hours after being lured into having a sleepover with three other girls. The attack reportedly took place at a home in Tewantin, near Noosa Heads in Queensland on March 16, 2023.
Trigger Warning: The following story contains mentions of violence and assault alongside other disturbing content. Reader discretion is advised.
According to a “Justice for Kirra Hart” petition, the teenager was reportedly invited for a sleepover by three girls who she thought were her friends. However, the girls “punched her, slapped her, continuously cut and stabbed her with a knife” while recording the brutal attack on camera.
The petition mentions that Hart’s parents found her swollen and badly bleeding after the teen was let out of the house. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she had to undergo surgery due to the severity of her wounds.
A viral video documenting the deadly assault was also released online and sparked major outrage on social media. Some also dubbed the attackers as “sadistic” and wished that they were imprisoned for the crime:
In the video, Hart can be seen standing in the corner of what appears to be a bedroom. One girl could be seen punching her repeatedly while another could be holding a large knife that the girls reportedly used to threaten and stab the former.
A third girl was also standing close and filming the attack. At one point, Hart was also seen holding up her arms to cover her face and body in an attempt to defend herself. Several photos showing the girl covered in blood, bruises and cuts across her face and body also surfaced on social media.
The girls torturing Hart were later identified as Rhynisha Grech, Chloe Denman and Shanaya Grech. The petition dubbed Rhynisha and Chloe as “the leaders behind this hideous crime.”
Reports suggest that Rhynisha even openly admitted to torturing Hart for four hours. The girl reportedly posted a TikTok video and said:
“Basically just tortured someone, kind of. It's Kirra, and we're just like torturing her for at least four hours straight. It was funny as f*ck she's like full f*cked up, like I'll send you photos of her face.”
However, she later took to IG to attempt to deny her involvement in the attack and said she took Hart to the hospital after another girl named Chloe assaulted her.
In the wake of the incident, a GoFundMe fundraiser launched for Kirra Hart’s treatment has garnered over $70,000 at the time of writing.
Netizens demands justice for Kirra Hart in the wake of deadly attack
Social media users were left shocked by the brutal attack of 14-year-old Kirra Hart at the hands of three other minors who lured her into a girl’s sleepover and tortured her for nearly four hours.
The incident prompted several people to come together to demand justice for the victim. Many took to Twitter to condemn the attack by calling out the victims, seeking their legal punishment and extending their regards for Hart:
A petition launched to seek justice for Kirra Hart is already close to meeting its 500 signature goal. The petition also mentioned that the girls involved in the brutal attack “only received fines and a warning due to their age.”
However, some local media reports claimed that all three girls were legally charged. It is not known if authorities have taken legal action against the perpetrators, but social media users are continuing to demand punishment.
Meanwhile, Kirra Hart is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. In her GoFundMe fundraiser, Hart’s mother Kristen shared that the incident was physically and mentally “traumatizing.”
She also thanked people for their donations and said even kind words and prayers are helping the family deal with the situation and motivating Hart to recover.