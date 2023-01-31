“I got stupid, I got desperate”: Tennessee cop Meagan Hall opens up about affair with fellow cops

On December 28, 2022, Tennessee's La Vergne Police Department released documents outlining the dismissal of Meagan Hall, a 26-year-old officer who was fired for having multiple relationships with her fellow cops.

As per the New York Post, Meagan Hall was married to State Park Ranger Jedidiah Hall when she got involved with six other officers in the La Vergne Police Department.

In a transcript of the interview between Meagan Hall and an officer, she said that the relationships became complicated for her as well.

She said:

"I got stupid, I got desperate, I guess and guys are guys."

Meagan Hall was fired along with other officers involved in the scandal including Detective Seneca Shields, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Officer Juan Lugo and Sgt. Ty McGowan. Officers Patrick Magliocco and Larry Holladay were suspended.

Meagan Hall confesses to the scandal

According to WSMV 4, in her interviews with the officers leading the internal investigation, Meagan Hall claimed that she was led to the multiple affairs after issues emerged in her marriage.

She said:

“Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand."

However, this narrative is affected by the fact that former Officer Hall had told her co-workers that she was in an 'open marriage' with her husband, despite the fact that her husband wasn't allegedly okay with the idea.

According to Officer Magliocco, who had relations with former Officer Hall along with his wife, said that Jedidiah Hall "wasn't really on board" with her activities. The 26-year-old claimed that she attempted to draw her husband into a s*xual encounter with Magliocco and his wife.

She said:

“When (Magliocco) was like right by us, and then on the couch Mags was like ‘if y’all start (kissing) maybe Jed will get into, my husband, into the idea. And when we started (kissing), Jed was like, ‘no.’”

The former officer said that she attempted to draw her husband into a similar situation once again, this time with the now fired sergeant Ty McGowan and his wife.

The former officer said:

“Ty wanted to try to get Jed to have a thing with all of us. We played strip Uno and then V (Ty McGowan’s wife) went out onto the patio with Jed, me and Ty kissed for a little bit and then that was it."

However, in her interview with police superiors, Meagan Hall added that despite the mistakes she had made, she was still trying to reconcile her marriage with Jedidiah. She said that the couple went for several marriage counseling sessions.

