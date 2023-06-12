Where was Lillie Anderson last seen? Police issue amber alert for 7-year-old abducted in Dallas

7-year-old Lillie Anderson was allegedly kidnapped in Dallas after she was last seen on Sunday at around noon local time. Anderson was last seen in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard before being taken away by an unidentified African-American man. Police then issued an Amber Alert to look for the missing child.

Police had initially urged the public to contact them if they have any information regarding Lillie Anderson. Police also revealed her description to make it more convenient for people to look for her or inform them if they could locate her somewhere.

When Lillie Anderson was last seen, she was in a gray SUV with an unknown license plate. Authorities were trying hard to find the missing girl and ultimately located her. Anderson allegedly was with her brother during the disappearance and was found on June 12.

Police issued Amber Alert to look for the missing 7-year-old girl Lillie Anderson who is presumed to be abducted

On June 11, 2023, at around noon local time, Lillie Anderson, 7, was seen in a gray SUV of an unknown model, make, and license plate. Since then, the 7-year-old girl has gone missing. She allegedly went to a store with her 9-year-old brother when an unknown man approached them and offered them a ride.

After the two kids got into the car, the 9-year-old boy was allegedly “tricked” into getting out of the vehicle, and the suspect reportedly drove away with Lillie Anderson. She was last seen being accompanied by the unidentified man. After issuing an Amber Alert and hours of looking for her, cops found the girl on June 12, 2023, at around 1 am local time.

Authorities are yet to reveal information about the suspect and how and where Lillie was found.

Texas Alerts @TX_Alerts DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Lillie Anderson from Dallas, TX, on 06/12/2023,Gray 4-door Crossover SUV with Unknown License Plates DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Lillie Anderson from Dallas, TX, on 06/12/2023,Gray 4-door Crossover SUV with Unknown License Plates https://t.co/TskJAbktND

Police haven’t revealed details regarding where and how Lillie was found

During her disappearance, law enforcement officials revealed her description, stating that Anderson is an African-American girl, 4 feet 2 inches, and weighs about 80 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a pair of multi-colored shorts, a purple short-sleeve shirt, and sandals with two braids joining in the back.

In Texas, seven kinds of alerts can be issued for people; they are- Active Shooter Alert (in development), AMBER Alert, Blue Alert, Silver Alert, CLEAR Alert, Camo Alert, and Endangered Missing Person Alert.

Just a month back, a 16-year-old girl named Stephanie Morton went missing after she allegedly ran away with 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett in a separate incident. An Amber Alert was issued in her case as well. According to American officials, An Amber Alert is issued to alert people regarding a child abduction emergency case.

Poll : 0 votes