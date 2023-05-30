Watch: Video shows Florida beach DUI suspect charged after driving SUV into water at crowded park

26-year-old Sarah Ramswammy, of Florida, was driving a vehicle that almost ended up hitting several beachgoers before she drove her car into the water on Sunday. Authorities arrested Sarah on the day of the incident and charged her with DUI and reckless driving. Apart from the Florida woman, there was another female in the car when the incident took place.

Bodycam footage and other videos captured the blue SUV running into the ocean while many people were swimming. According to witnesses, the vehicle was running at a speed of 50 mph and almost hit a girl.

Witnesses have described the situation as chaotic. When officers arrived, they spoke to Sarah's companion who was in the car and told her that the 26-year-old girl was being arrested.

Sarah Ramswammy was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and speeding at a Florida beach

The incident took place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, when a blue SUV speeded down a crowded Smyrna Dunes Park on the New Smyrna beach in Florida, almost ramming into a young girl. The deputies in Volusia County confirmed that the driver has been charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

They further mentioned that the incident took place extremely close to several families and their dogs, who were enjoying their time at the beach. According to a witness identified as Ashley Young, the car moved right past her and her 3-year-old boy.

As per NBC Miami, Young said:

“I was just yelling at them from the window saying, ‘You almost hit my child, firstly, many other kids, dogs.’ She was like, ‘Well, I didn’t.’”

Aerial footage captured the SUV getting stuck in the sand. Authorities arrived and discovered that Sarah's blood alcohol content was almost double Florida's legal limit, at around 0.153. They took her into custody and pressed charges against her.

Volusia Sheriff @VolusiaSheriff Today, witnesses at Smyrna Dunes Park reported a reckless driver plowed into the water after speeding 50mph past beachgoers, almost hitting a child. Driver Sarah Ramsammy, 26, Orlando, is charged with DUI (0.153 BAC), reckless driving & failure to obey a traffic control device.

Deputies spoke to Sarah and told her that she was not allowed to drive in the crowded area of the beach

The cops were seen telling Sarah's friend who was with her in the car, that Sarah was going to get arrested.

As per WKMG News 6, Sarah replied to that by asking:

“And why am I going to jail?”

To this, the deputy replied:

“Right now, I think you’re driving under the influence.”

Sarah was also seen telling the deputy:

“I was the driver, and they kind of stopped us, and they said that we almost hit a child. I didn’t think that we did, but that’s what they told us. We didn’t think that we could do a U-turn around here, so we basically just tried to keep going.”

Paula Neal Mooney @PAULANEALMOONEY youtu.be/KchA82a-UPI

Paula Neal Mooney @PAULANEALMOONEY

"Why am I going to jail?" Sarah Ramsammy drives into Atlantic Ocean at Smyrna Dunes Park in Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, May 27, 2023, witnesses at Smyrna Dunes Park reported a reckless driver plowed into the water.

The deputies were further seen telling Sarah that she wasn't allowed to drive in the crowded part of the beach. The Florida woman appeared to be remorseful and apologized. Along with DUI and reckless driving, Sarah was additionally charged with failure to obey a traffic control device. She was later released on a bond of $1,500.

