What did Stephanie Melgoza do? Details explored as viral video shows Illinois woman laughing after killing 2 in DUI crash

An Illinois woman, Stephanie Melgoza, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday, April 27, 2023, for her involvement in a DUI crash that left two dead. The incident took place on April 10, 2022, when Melgoza was speeding three times over the legal limit after a night of driving. Stephanie struck two people, identified as 43-year-old Andrea Rosewicz and 55-year-old Paul Prowant, who were trying to cross a street.

Footage from the incident shows officers telling a visibly inebriated Stephania Melgoza that the two victims had died. Upon hearing this, Melgoza is seen laughing, much to the shock and disgust of the responding officers. She was convicted of aggravated DUI and aggravated reckless driving in connection to the incident.

Trigger Warning: The following video and article contain descriptions of a car crash. Discretion is advised.

A community responds to the allegations against Stephanie Melgoza

The Chronicle-Telegram reported that at the time of the crash, Stephanie Melgoza was a senior at Bradley University in East Peoria. At approximately 10:15 on April 10, 2022, she was driving drunk along North Main Street when she struck the two victims.

Central Illinois Proud reported that upon searching Melgoza's car, authorities discovered a small bag of marijuana, a smoking pipe, and an open bottle of Tito's vodka. A responding officer added that he could smell alcohol on Melgoza as well.

After news of the crash spread around Bradley University, students held a memorial for Andrea Rosewicz and Paul Prowant. They held a protest after learning that Stephanie Melgoza was still allowed to attend her graduation ceremony despite the charges she was facing. It was later revealed that although Stephanie Melgoza was allowed to accept her diploma, she was blacklisted from the ceremony itself.

In response to the incident, Melgoza's attorney, Kevin Sullivan, said that his client was remorseful and wanted to spread awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

Sullivan said:

“She could really become a poster child or a poster person for what not to do and who better to have that come from than her, than she, who’s experienced just this."

Judge Tim Cusack responded by saying that drunk drivers needed to face harsh penalties in order to prevent future accidents. Cusack said that the system is based on punishment and rehabilitation and that he has to balance them.

He added:

"But it is not all about rehabilitation, there is a sentence that is necessary to deter others and that needs to be out there."

The families of the two victims wanted Stephanie Melgoza to serve a maximum sentence of 28 years. They said that the convicted drunk driver made a choice that night to drink and drive, despite being well aware of the risks that this entailed. Since Melgoza was given credit for serving in home confinement and two days of custody, she must serve approximately 85% of her sentence.

