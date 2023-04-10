Woodland California car crash: 13-year-old boy charged with vehicular manslaughter in deadly crash that killed one and injured 10

On Saturday, April 8, a 13-year-old boy allegedly killed a woman in a deadly car crash in Woodland, California. The minor suspect, who was reportedly on an illegal joyride in his family car, was injured in the crash, along with nine others. Authorities reportedly tried to detain him when they saw him driving erratically, leading to a car chase.

After a brief pursuit, the 13-year-old suspect got into a three-vehicle collision, leading to the accident in which two of the vehicles involved caught fire.

#WoodlandPD Investigators have determined that the driver of the vehicle that the officer was following is a 13-year-old boy who was driving a stolen car. CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

According to Woodland authorities, they have yet to release the identities of the victims. However, aside from the suspect, at least two of the people injured in the incident are also minors. The suspect is currently hospitalized. He will face charges of vehicular manslaughter.

"Do not see their actions have consequences": Woodland car accident leaves residents shocked

In an interview with KOVR, Woodland Police Officer Victoria Danzl told reporters that she was surprised that the minor forced the responding officers into a car chase. She said that sirens are typically enough incentive for a suspect to pull over. However, she noted that since the 13-year-old driver was a child, they did not truly understand the potential consequences of their actions.

Danzl said:

“Unfortunately kids are young and they do not see their actions have consequences. Today this was pretty significant.”

This afternoon, a Woodland PD officer spotted a vehicle being driven erratically. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over and then pursued the car to the intersection of College and Court Streets. The car collided with two other vehicles causing two cars to catch fire.

The deadly joyride has left the people of Woodland shaken, as the quiet city seldom sees tragedies of this nature.

Resident Judy Fann said in an interview to local station KOVR:

"I am totally in shock, nothing has ever happened here in Woodland like this."

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Joyriding cases in America

According to the New York Times, as of 2023, cases of teenagers stealing cars for the purpose of joyrides have become more common. As per police officials, several teens have learnt how to hotwire cars using social media, making it easier for them to steal vehicles.

A friends 2013 Kia was hotwired by two kids, ages 14&15, and they crashed it into a brick wall and both broke *both* their legs



I'm not on tiktok, not hip in any way, and had no idea there was this "challenge"



What the heck??

Memphis authorities reported that in the city, more than half of the 175 people arrested for vehicle theft were teens. In a majority of the cases, the teens would abandon the vehicle after they were finished using it for a joyride.

In an official report, the federal government noted that Hyundais and Kias were most frequently stolen. Vehicles from these two companies were reportedly easier to bypass and steal for car thieves. YouTube noted that many teenagers were posting a 'Kia Challenge', in which they dared each other to steal Kias. Other videos showed people how to hotwire a kia using a screwdriver and a USB cord. In response, Kia noted that they would attempt to improve security in their cars.

