Who was Charles Sharp III? New Jersey officer charged in fatal shooting of Air Force veteran 

Charles Sharp III, an Air Force veteran, was allegedly shot to death by a New Jersey cop named Salvatore Oldrati on September 14, 2021. Oldrati finally got indicted for manslaughter this week for the alleged murder of Charles Sharp III. The same has been confirmed by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

On a dreadful day, Sharp was trying to scare off a few individuals who he claimed were robbers. He attempted throwing firecrackers to scare them off, but it did not work. Later, when Oldrati and Cpl. Robert Layton arrived at the house, and the former opened fire after noticing a replica .45-caliber pistol.

Authorities revealed that Charles Sharp III was shot several times and also alleged Oldrati for not giving verbal commands or warnings after seeing a weapon in Sharp’s hand. It was also confirmed that Layton did not open fire, and it was just Oldrati.

The tragic incident happened on September 14, 2021, when Charles Sharp III tried throwing firecrackers at a group of thieves to scare them off. He then called 911 to send help and came out of his residence. Two officers arrived at the scene while he was still on the 911 call. They noticed a replica .45-caliber pistol in Sharp’s hand. One of the officers, Cpl. Robert Layton said:

“He’s got a handgun on him, right there!”

The bodycam footage had captured Layton yelling the same to his fellow officer Oldrati. Charles Sharp III received no verbal cautions from Oldrati or any other comments; instead, he was shot several times. According to prosecutors, Sharp was then rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The footage further captured Oldrati trying to help Sharp after shooting him and saying:

“He pointed the gun, I thought he was going to f**king shoot me, dude.”

Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhiladelphia @NewsWakisha “I feel like he wasn’t given the chance to identify himself and it all happened while he was on the phone with dispatch…”- sister of Charles Sharp III speaks w/ @CBSPhilly. Newly released footage shows the moments leading up to this deadly police shooting in South Jersey. “I feel like he wasn’t given the chance to identify himself and it all happened while he was on the phone with dispatch…”- sister of Charles Sharp III speaks w/ @CBSPhilly. Newly released footage shows the moments leading up to this deadly police shooting in South Jersey. https://t.co/MaWnGHrC72

Finally, a state grand jury indicted the New Jersey cop on Tuesday for manslaughter. If convicted, Oldrati could face up to ten years in prison without a chance for parole until he serves 85% of his entire sentence.

Sharp’s obituary mentioned that he was in the Air Force for over 21 years

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said:

“Mr. Sharp was shot multiple times outside his own home by one of the very officers he had called upon for help.”

Platkin additional stated:

“When residents call 9-1-1 for service, they are concerned, they need assistance, they seek protection — and they trust the officers responding to their calls will respond accordingly and help them. Tragically, that did not happen here.”

News outlets tried contacting Oldrati’s lawyer, Christopher St. John, but haven’t gotten a response as of now. According to Sharp’s obituary, he was in the Air Force for over 21 years and has been described as an amazing carpenter with multiple skills. He also reportedly loved animals, camping, finishing, and reading. Platkin confirmed that investigating officers have spoken to witnesses, collected forensic evidence, and reviewed every video footage available.

