What happened to Timothy Smith? Husband under the scanner as authorities investigate Florida man's alleged murder

59-year-old Timothy Smith was found dead in Florida in March 2023. His husband, Herbert Swilley, is considered a prime suspect by the cops. Authorities are also considering their daughter, Jordan, to be a person of interest.

Timothy Smith was last seen on March 23, at around 4 pm local time, leaving his house. A friend further revealed neither Herbert not Jordan looked like they were grieving after Smith's demise.

Anyone with information about this case can call Detective Pinder at (352) 368-3508.



The FSA Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has contributed to the $14,500 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the Timothy Smith murder case.

Herbert had also launched a GoFundMe page after Timothy Smith's death, and aimed at raising around $7,500. He mentioned that the funds were for Timothy Smith's funeral expenses and to support the family.

Herbert and Jordan allegedly refused to cooperate with the authorities

On March 25, Smith was found dead at his residence in Ocala, Florida. Authorities discovered him during a welfare check at his home. Although Timothy Smith was last seen living his residence to go to work, he failed to show up there. That was when cops were called to conduct a welfare check.

Police are now suspecting the victim's husband, Herbert for being involved in the alleged murder. Herbert allegedly denied to cooperate with them unless he was given "immunity from prosecution for Smith's murder."

20-year-old Jordan also declined to talk to the cops, after providing an initial statement. It is unclear if she is adopted. According to Public Information Officer Zach Moore:

"According to Herbert's attorney, she advised that he would not speak to us and cooperate with this investigation unless he was immune from any prosecution for Timothy's murder. That's not something that we can guarantee at this point and we really need to know what he knows."

"Herbert Swilley, the victim's spouse, is considered a suspect in Timothy's murder," the sheriff's office said Tuesday. A Florida man who raised thousands of dollars on GoFundMe over the murder of his husband is now a suspect in the slaying.

Timothy's husband posted a tribute just a few hours after authorities declared him as the prime suspect in the case

Just a few hours after cops declared Herbert to be a suspect in Timothy Smith's death, he posted an anniversary tribute for his deceased husband. In the tribute, he wrote:

"I miss you every day and wish you were here. I just want to wish you Happy Anniversary. To my very loving husband. I know you are up there looking down on us and taking care of us."

Herbert did not mention anything about the investigation into his husband's death. He further described Timothy as his "dearest friend" and that he had passed away unexpectedly.

He had also declined to comment further on the case. A spokesperson for the police department said:

"Because Herbert and Jordan won't speak with the detectives investigating Timothy's murder about evidence that has been uncovered during the investigation, we are hoping that there are people in this community who may know things that could help us solve this case."

Authorities have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any leads in the case. They have also mentioned that people can provide anonymous tips as well.