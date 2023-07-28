Who is Warren Schabusiness? All about Taylor Schabusiness' husband amid post defending convicted killer

On Wednesday, July 26, Taylor Schabusiness (25) was found guilty of murdering and dismembering her lover Shad Thyrion in February 2022. Despite the horrific nature of the allegations, the convicted killer's husband has readily defended her since she was charged in the slaying. In a Facebook post the husband, identified as convicted prisoner Warren Schabusiness, publicly stated that he supports his wife no matter what allegations she faces.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a case of murder and dismemberment, reader discretion is advised.

According to his Facebook Post, Warren Schabusiness was already imprisoned by the time Shad Thyrion was murdered. The husband, who was accused by authorities of being a meth distributor, claimed that he was framed on the charges. The couple reportedly have a child together.

Warren Schabusiness claimed that he will reveal more information about his case following his release from prison (image via Warren Schabusiness/Facebook)

Warren Schabusiness, despite acknowleding his wife's addiction, has also been accused of being a meth dealer. The imprisoned husband released no further details about himself.

Taylor Schabusiness' husband defends her in the wake of the brutal slaying

In a pair of posts, Warren Schabusiness said that while his wife may never get out of jail, adding that he believes she is deeply troubled. He said that she may have been driven to kill Thryrion due to a combination of her mental health issues. He also added that she was addicted to drugs. During her hearing, Taylor Schabusiness had said that her meth use had played a role in the killing of Thyrion.

Warren Schabusiness said that he will continue to defend his wife, who reportedly suffered from post-partum depression and several other mental health issues (image via Facebook/Warren Schabusiness)

In addition to defending Taylor Schabusiness, Warren Schabusiness said that upon being released, he will reveal more information about the case. He did not discuss whether he had any knowledge of his wife's relationship with Thyrion prior to the slaying.

Warren Schabusiness extensively discussed the state of the convicted killer's mental health. In the early stages of the case, officials evaluated whether Taylor Schabusiness was eligible to stand trial. During the hearing, the 25-year-old woman was accused of assaulting her previous attorney before she was restrained by deputies. She was eventually deemed 'competent to stand trial'.

According to The New York Post, in his closing argument, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee discussed the unusual nature of the case.

“This is strange. This is unnatural — but in no way is it unclear. She did cause Shad Thyrion’s death,” Lasee said.

The trial will now move into the second phase, which will determine whether Taylor Schabusiness will be detained in a prison or mental institution.