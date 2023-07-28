Why is Taylor Schabusiness' father in jail? All about Arturo Coronado in wake of bizarre testimony

Taylor Schabusiness, a Wisconsin woman found guilty of murdering and dismembering her 25-year-old boyfriend on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, will reportedly go to prison rather than a mental institution after a jury decided the same during the second phase of the murder trial.

A Wisconsin jury arrived at the decision after hearing testimony from Schabusiness' father, Arturo Coronado, who took the stand, on Thursday 27, 2023, to testify on behalf of his daughter.

The competency hearing was held to decide whether Schabusiness was mentally sound to be sent to a regular prison or should she spend her days at a mental institution after she was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree s*xual assault.

During the second phase of her trial on Thursday, Schabusiness' father, Arturo Coronado, who is currently serving time for s*xually assaulting a child under the age of 16, testified in his daughter's defense while wearing an orange jumpsuit from jail.

Arturo Coronado was reportedly incarcerated in 2018 after he was found guilty of second-degree s*xual assault of a child and sentenced to 12 years in prison and 18 years of supervision.

Taylor Schabusiness' father Arturo Coronado declares “Go Bears!" to his daughter at her trial

After the guilty verdict was handed down on Wednesday, Taylor Schabusiness entered the second phase of the trial where the jury had to determine the convicted killer’s mental acuity. During the competency hearing, Schabusiness' father, who is currently serving time for child crime, claimed the death of her mother and brother had taken a toll on her mental health.

Arturo Coronado revealed that Schabusiness had spent time in a psychiatric center. He further stated that she got hooked on meth and heroin after her husband was released from prison.

"The kid was already doing that s**t before and just a f***ing loser and he got my daughter involved in that s**t.”

Shortly after testifying, Arturo Coronado told Taylor Schabusiness that he loved her and “Go Bears!," while being escorted out of the courtroom. Schabusiness, who smiled, responded, “Go Bears!."

Despite Arturo Coronado’s testimony in defense of his daughter, the jury, after deliberating for under an hour, determined that Schabusiness was not insane and will go to a regular prison rather than a psych institution.

Details of Taylor Schabusiness' crime explored in wake of conviction

Taylor Schabusiness, a Wisconsin mother of one, was accused of murdering and dismembering a 25-year-old boyfriend while high on meth in February 2022. On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Taylor Schabusiness was found guilty of the murder of her boyfriend, Shad Thyrion.

The guilty verdict came just hours after prosecutors presented footage of Schabusiness admitting to strangling Shad Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother to the police.

Schabusiness also confessed to s*xually abusing his remains before dismembering his body with kitchen knives. Thyrion’s severed head and genitalia were found by police in a bucket in his mother’s basement. Schabusiness will be sentenced on September 26, 2023.