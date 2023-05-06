What did Jeffrey Roberts do? Chilling video shows Long Beach man killing brother at his Utah home

On April 27, 66-year-old Jeffrey Roberts from Long Beach, California, gunned down his brother Scott and injured his sister-in-law at their Utah residence before being killed in a shootout with police.

The incident, which was caught on the victims' doorbell camera, was released this week and showed the moment Jeffrey Roberts walked up to the front door of the Utah residence and shot his brother multiple times before forcing his way inside the home.

Authorities said that Scott Roberts and his wife, Jodi, were eating dinner alone when Jeffrey arrived and violently gunned down his brother, who died at the scene. Jeffrey is also accused of shooting his sister-in-law, Jodi, who survived her wounds and remains in the hospital. Police arrived at the scene after a neighbor, who heard gunshots erupt from the house, called 911 and reported the incident.

Upon arrival, police reportedly confronted Jeffrey, who began firing at the officers from inside the home after setting it on fire. Authorities said that Jeffrey, who was armed with a 9mm handgun, a shotgun and 23 fully loaded magazines, was killed during the police standoff.

Video shows Jeffrey Roberts pulling into his brother's driveway before opening fire

The chilling doorbell camera video released on Thursday, May 4, showed Jeffrey Roberts pulling into his brother’s North Ogden driveway before approaching the house and ringing the doorbell.

Scott Roberts, who answers the doors, can be heard engaging in a brief, seemingly innocuous conversation with his brother Jeffrey before the latter pulls out a handgun and shoots at the victim.

Shortly before shooting his brother, Jeffrey, in a relatively brief conversation with his brother, is heard inquiring about their mom. Jeffrey is heard saying:

“Just came by to see Mom. Is she not here?”

Scott Roberts responds that their mother is in Missouri. The clip shows the two siblings continue to converse about their mother before Jeffrey was seen reaching for his pocket. He then pulls out the handgun and fires at his brother.

The video then shows Jeffrey Roberts going in and out of the house while talking on the phone before he is seen carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun into the house.

Shortly after, we hear the smoke alarm going off inside the home. Investigators later said that Jeffrey used road flares to set fire to his brother's house before police arrived at the scene.

As per multiple reports, as police arrived at the scene, Jeffrey Roberts began firing at the officers from inside the house, who returned fire, killing Jeffrey at the scene. Police have yet to reveal the motive behind the horrific incident.

Jeffrey and Scott Roberts were estranged

A GofundMe set up by the victims' daughter said that Jeffrey Roberts was estranged from his brother Scott who reportedly tried to save his wife’s life during the attack.

The Fundraiser which has raised more than $39,000, was launched to render financial support to Jodi, who reportedly lost all her belongings after Jeffrey killed her husband, Scott Roberts, and set the home ablaze. The page said:

“Because of the fire, my mom has been left with no clothes or personal items. We will be able to recover some things from the house but have been told most of the house was destroyed. Any funds donated will be used for necessities for my mom.”

In a Facebook post, the couple’s niece revealed that their two beloved dogs Porter and Dublin were also killed in the fire. As per New York Post, the community has organized a vigil to support the family on Saturday, May 6 at 6 pm.

