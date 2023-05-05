"Give her the Ramsay Bolton treatment": Elizabeth Jaimes husky abuse video sparks widespread outrage online 

Elizabeth Jaimes, a 24-year-old woman in Florida, was arrested on Monday, May 1, after she was identified as the person beating a husky with a mallet, leaving the 9-year-old dog with multiple injuries. This incident was caught on a hidden security camera on the premises.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic mentions and videos of animal cruelty. Readers' discretion is advised.

Elizabeth Jaimes is accused of repeatedly striking a 9-year-old husky named Maya on the head, which resulted in the dog sustaining multiple bone fractures and blinded her in one eye. The Siberian husky reportedly belonged to her boyfriend's mother, who called the police after she witnessed the incident on a hidden security camera footage. Jaimes reportedly moved in with her boyfriend last year, who was living at his mother's home.

Detailing the incident, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a 911 call regarding an animal cruelty incident at a residence located in the 5000 block of Halifax Drive.

Upon arrival, police were reportedly provided with the tape that showed Jamimes deliberately hitting the animal with a rubber mallet multiple times while holding on to her leash. Elizabeth Jaimes was then taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, a second-degree felony.

Twitter erupts after police release video showing Elizabeth Jaimes abusing an animal

HCSO @HCSOSheriff



View update here: After a disturbing animal abuse case was brought to light, Sheriff Chronister provided an update on the investigation and is releasing an additional video in which Maya, a Siberian Husky, endured unimaginable and unwarranted abuse.View update here: tinyurl.com/26w83chu After a disturbing animal abuse case was brought to light, Sheriff Chronister provided an update on the investigation and is releasing an additional video in which Maya, a Siberian Husky, endured unimaginable and unwarranted abuse.View update here: tinyurl.com/26w83chu https://t.co/iKxZRI1h2O

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted the disturbing hidden camera footage on the agency’s YouTube channel, provoking widespread outrage online. The video showed Elizabeth Jaimes holding the dog’s leash in her left hand, as a way to assert control while she repeatedly strikes the defenseless animal with a rubber mallet that is being held in her right hand.

The video showed her lifting the mallet to her head before forcefully imposing repeated blows on the dog’s head, who can be heard whimpering in pain while Jaimes continues her assault.

The horrific video has evoked a strong response from people, with one user calling it “sickening.” Another user said.

“Give her the Ramsay Bolton treatment.”

This comment references a fictional character on a Game of Thrones universally despised for his cruelty and who died by being mauled by his dogs, as a result of his many violent transgressions.

While the reference was excessive and unrealistic, it encapsulated the condemnation of people across the board.

Maryann Driscoll @MaryannDriscoll @HCSOSheriff Zero tolerance for anyone that abuses an animal!!! JUSTICE FOR MAYA!!!!! @HCSOSheriff Zero tolerance for anyone that abuses an animal!!! JUSTICE FOR MAYA!!!!!

Nika @Nika348515742 @HCSOSheriff This is wrong on sooo many levels, hearing the dog cry out for help is just heartbreaking like why would you abuse the dog that badly @HCSOSheriff This is wrong on sooo many levels, hearing the dog cry out for help is just heartbreaking like why would you abuse the dog that badly

raisetheflags @bgilbertfl @HCSOSheriff She is so disgusting, look at her @HCSOSheriff She is so disgusting, look at her

kas🫶🏼✨💎 @RUandVPI

“The poor dog Maya's injuries include skull fractures, a broken jaw, spine and rib fractures, and a broken orbital resulting in blindness in one eye. Jaimes admitted to hitting the dog because he had growled at her. “ @HCSOSheriff Throw her under the jail!!!!“The poor dog Maya's injuries include skull fractures, a broken jaw, spine and rib fractures, and a broken orbital resulting in blindness in one eye. Jaimes admitted to hitting the dog because he had growled at her. “ @HCSOSheriff Throw her under the jail!!!! “The poor dog Maya's injuries include skull fractures, a broken jaw, spine and rib fractures, and a broken orbital resulting in blindness in one eye. Jaimes admitted to hitting the dog because he had growled at her. “

Incident explored as Elizabeth Jaimes arrested for animal abuse

Elizabeth Jaimes lived in the Halifax Drive residence with her boyfriend and his mother, who reportedly owned the Siberian husky. The boyfriend’s mother told investigators that shortly after Jaimes had moved into their home in August 2022, her dog started sustaining a spate of inexplicable injuries.

The mother then reportedly installed a hidden camera in her home at the request of the dog’s veterinarian, as it would help her keep an eye on the pet while she was away. She then called the authorities after the ring camera footage revealed that Jaimes was abusing the animal in her absence.

The Veterinary Emergency Group, who examined the dog after she was abused, found that she was blind in one of her eyes and had sustained multiple fractures to her spine and ribs, including blunt force injuries to her head. In a statement, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said:

“The actions of Elizabeth Jaimes are reprehensible. No animal deserves to be treated cruelly and inhumanely, and we will not tolerate it.”

Chad Chronister said that Jaimes confessed to abusing Maya, adding that the dog was harmed because she merely growled at the suspect.

Maya was reportedly returned to their owner's home, where she is recovering from her injuries. Meanwhile, The owner is reportedly seeking a restraining order against her son’s girlfriend.

Poll : 0 votes