Who is Carlos Dominguez? Ex-UC Davis Student arrested in connection with series of stabbings in university town

Carlos Dominguez, a 21-year-old former student at the University of California, Davis, was arrested on Thursday, May 4, in connection with three stabbings that occurred near the campus. The incident left two people dead and one seriously injured. The stabbings reportedly prompted a plea from police for the residents to remain vigilant after two were killed in a span of three days.

On April 27, 2023, David Breaux, dubbed the “compassion guy” was found fatally stabbed in broad daylight in Central Park in Davis. Three days later, UC student Karim Abou Najm was found stabbed to death in the park on April 30, 2023, prompting the university to switch to remote evening classes as they feared for the safety of their students.

On Monday, May 1, an unidentified woman living in a tent in the city’s downtown area was in critical condition after she was stabbed. Shortly after the incident, police were able to obtain a description of a suspect from a witness in the area, which enabled them to make an arrest on Thursday.

In a news conference on Thursday, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said that Carlos Dominguez was arrested after police were tipped off by 15 people who called in reports of a person, who matched the description of the suspect at a local park.

Pytel said that after Dominguez was taken into custody, police found a large knife in his backpack. The suspect was also reportedly wearing the same clothes described by witnesses in the third stabbing.

Carlos Dominguez was a third-year student at the University of California

As per CNN, Carlos Dominguez, a third-year student at the University of California until April 25, was arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said in a statement.

Dominguez, a UC Davis student with a focus on biological sciences, was set to graduate in 2024 before he was separated from his classes for unspecified reasons last month. Shortly after his arrest, UC Davis, in a statement, said:

“UC Davis learned that the city of Davis police, UC Davis police and the FBI have identified and arrested a suspect in all three stabbing incidents. The person has been identified as Carlos Reales Dominguez. Reales Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25, 2023, when he was separated for academic reasons.”

As per Linkedin, Carlos Dominguez, who police believe is a native of Oakland, had interned in multiple medical centers in the area for months before joining the University of California. The page said that the suspect was interested in entering the medical field.

Pytel said that at the time of his arrest, Dominguez was found wandering the “neighborhood where the second homicide had occurred.” Pytel added:

“He had a large knife in a backpack, wearing the same clothes from the third stabbing. That’s highly unusual and unique."

Pytel said that he believes they have the right person in custody, noting that all three stabbings are connected as they have evidence that point to one person.

“I believe we have the right person in custody and I think Davis can resume life as normal now.”

Police, who are still exploring the circumstances that led to multiple stabbings in the span of five days, are yet to disclose a motive in the case.

As per CNN, Carlos Dominguez, who was arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder, will be arraigned in the Yolo County Courthouse as early as Monday.

