What did Knowledge Bethea do? Charges explored as two teens injured in Clark University stabbing

On Tuesday, April 18, Knowledge Bethea, an 18-year-old, was arrested in connection with a pair of stabbings on the basketball court at Clark University's Kneller Athletic Complex in Worcester, Massachusetts.

According to the Worcester Police Department, Knowledge Bethea was charged with two counts of armed assault for murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a double stabbing incident critically injured a 17-year-old and 23-year-old.

Craig Semon @CraigSemon Double-stabbing suspect Knowledge Bethea is expected to be arraigned today in Central District Court. The 18-year-old Worcester resident is being charged with 2 counts of armed assault to murder. Incident happened inside the #ClarkUniversity gym. Bethea is not a Clark student. Double-stabbing suspect Knowledge Bethea is expected to be arraigned today in Central District Court. The 18-year-old Worcester resident is being charged with 2 counts of armed assault to murder. Incident happened inside the #ClarkUniversity gym. Bethea is not a Clark student.

While authorities have yet to disclose the names of the victims in the stabbing incident, they said that the two victims were not students at Clark University, adding that the suspect was also not a student at the institution. They further added that the victims of the Clark University stabbing incident were transported to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Details of Clark University stabbing incident explored as police arrest Knowledge Bethea

Briefly detailing the incident, the Worcester Police Department said on Tuesday officers were dispatched at around 6:26 p.m. to Clark University’s athletic center in Downing Street after they received reports that two men were stabbed during a pickup basketball game at the school.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found two people injured with stab wounds on the basketball court following a fight. Shortly after, the victims were taken to a local hospital, and police arrested Knowledge Bethea after speaking to witnesses at the scene.

Marco Cartolano @marco_cartolano Police are still on scene, but beginning to leave Clark University’s athletic center. Reports of two stabbing victims and a suspect in custody. None are affiliated with the University @telegramdotcom Police are still on scene, but beginning to leave Clark University’s athletic center. Reports of two stabbing victims and a suspect in custody. None are affiliated with the University @telegramdotcom https://t.co/SxWkdZwF78

As per NBC News, a witness at the scene outlined her account of the events to the publication stating that she and a friend, identified as Anne Culhane, were walking towards the parking garage when they witnessed a disturbance around the area. She said:

"We were walking up by the parking garage because we were going to the main campus, and we heard a bunch of people yelling.”

She added:

"We saw a bunch of police running up, and we saw a group of men, and one was waving their arms, trying to get their attention."

Shortly after the incident unfolded, in a statement to WCVB, Clark University addressed the incident and said that police were at the scene investigating a group fight at the school that wounded two people. The school also noted that none of the people involved in the fight were students at the university. They said:

“Clark Police Department and Worcester PD are responding to an active situation at the Kneller Athletic Complex involving a group fight in which two individuals were injured by a knife.”

The university further stated that the suspect was in custody while noting that authorities were in pursuit of another assailant involved in the incident:

“The victims have been transported to an area hospital. One suspect is in custody. Police are pursuing another. None of those involved are affiliated with Clark University. Everyone is asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.”

victoria price @victoriapricetv BASKETBALL STABBING: One man arrested, two others hospitalized after a stabbing on Clark University’s campus in Worcester. The attack appears to have been over a pickup basketball game, and police don’t think anyone involved is affiliated with the college. @7news BASKETBALL STABBING: One man arrested, two others hospitalized after a stabbing on Clark University’s campus in Worcester. The attack appears to have been over a pickup basketball game, and police don’t think anyone involved is affiliated with the college. @7news https://t.co/0TYEkLb5c2

However, police have not disclosed if another suspect was arrested in the incident that wounded two individuals. So far, police have revealed that Knowledge Bethea is the only suspect in custody in connection with the incident.

While authorities have remained obscure on the details of the case, Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha provided an update on the victims' status. He said one of the victim's injuries was life-threatening, while the other sustained serious but non-life-threatening wounds at the scene.

Poll : 0 votes