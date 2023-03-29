"The fact that this happened in broad daylight": Vancouver Starbucks stabbing video sparks concern online 

A 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in front of his young daughter and wife outside a Starbucks outlet in Vancouver. The suspect, Inderdeep Singh Gosal, is now facing a murder charge. Paul Stanley Schmidt was stabbed in front of a coffee shop on Pender and Granville streets.
A GoFundMe page was launched by the Dr Sun Yat-Sen Garden Society for the Schmidt family. The Garden Society added a note saying:
“This tragedy has impacted and sent shockwaves of grief and heartache across the community and it is emotionally gut-wrenching to fathom what his family had to witness in horror."
The incident took place on Sunday at around 5:40 pm. Graphic footage from the attack, shot by a passerby, shows Schmidt holding his stomach before he falls to the ground and appears to lose unconscious. Blood is seen splattered all over the ground in this video.
Disclaimer: This article contains graphic videos and mentions of stabbing. Readers' discretion is advised.
Paul Stanley Schmidt was fatally injured by another man and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away soon after. The suspect allegedly does not have any known links to the victim.
Several netizens took to social media to react to the tragic incident.
Netizens are taken aback by the video of a man being stabbed on a Starbucks patio in Vancouver
Several social media users were shocked and concerned about how no one seemed to jump to the aid of the man, bleeding outside Starbucks, Vancouver.
They took to Twitter to discuss the bystander effect and the lack of action on any of the viewer's part.
The suspect of the Starbucks stabbing, Inderdeep Singh Gosal, was charged with second-degree murder
Stabbed in front of his wife and daughter, Schmidt was waiting outside a Starbucks outlet in Vancouver when he was attacked.
Sergeant Steve Addison, in an interview with the Daily Hive, asked anyone with information or videos to come forward. He said:
“We’re asking anyone who witnessed the homicide on Sunday, or anyone who has bystander video, to contact us and speak with our investigators. Videos and eyewitness accounts could be important evidence in this case."
Addison added:
"In the interest of the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for everyone impacted by this crime, we’re asking people not to post videos to social media.”
The suspect was identified by police as Inderdeep Singh Gosal, a 32-year-old man. He has been charged with second-degree murder after his arrest at the crime scene on Sunday.
Police opened up about the violence and said that the stabbing took place "following a brief altercation." However, Sergeant Addison, in a press release, said the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing are still being investigated.
Sergeant Addison said that since there is currently a lot of evidence suggesting what happened, the police seem to be focusing on the 'why' aspect of the crime. They are looking to understand "the events that transpired in the moments leading up to this very serious crime."
He added:
“We believe there are people likely nearby, people who witnessed it, people who were in the area who can help us to understand those questions."
This is the sixth murder to take place in Vancouver this year. Alex Bodger, a witness to the Starbucks incident, spoke to Global news about how it was a traumatizing incident.
He said that it was not something you would expect to see when you are walking down the street in Vancouver on a Sunday. According to Bodger, the suspect went back into the Starbucks establishment after the terrifying ordeal and all Bodger could hear was people screaming.
He added:
“Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear."
Ken Sim, the mayor of Vancouver, said that it was “a senseless act and it’s absolutely terrible.”
He added:
“Our hearts and our thoughts go out to Mr Schmidt, Mr Schmidt’s family – everyone who loves him."
Starbucks Canada's spokesperson, Leanna Rizzi, also released a statement and wrote:
"Our hearts are with all those involved and affected by this incident. We are thankful our partners (employees) are safe and our focus is on supporting them.”
She added that they are not sure when this particular Starbucks outlet will reopen for the public.
Kathy, Schmidt's mother told Global News that "Paul lived for his wife and his daughter… that was his whole life. This man has ruined so many lives." The GoFundMe account for Schmidt has garnered over $70,000 in support of the family.
Gosal, the suspect, is set to make an appearance in court on April 11, 2023.