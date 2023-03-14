Liza Burke GoFundMe raises more than $120,000 after UGA student suffers brain hemorrhage in Mexico

University of Georgia student Liza Burke was placed on life support after suffering a brain hemorrhage during her spring break in Cabo San Lucas. At the time of writing this article, it was revealed that her family was attempting to fly her out to Jacksonville to complete her treatment. Friends of the senior created a GoFundMe to help the family financially.

It was a regular day for spring breakers in Mexico until Liza Burke told her friends that she was returning to her hotel room after suffering from a headache during breakfast. When her friends went to check in on her, they could not wake her up and were quick to call for help.

The 22-year-old was then rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which led to her brain hemorrhaging. According to Liza Burke’s friend, the hemorrhage left Burke unresponsive and she has since been placed “on life support.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, AVM is a tangle in the blood vessels that irregularly connects the veins and arteries. This leads to disruption in blood flow and oxygen circulation. The cause remains unclear. However, it can be treated successfully.

GoFundMe for Liza Burke amasses over $120,000

Liza Burke’s family is attempting to get the youngster back to the United States so that she can get the required treatment from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. In order for Burke to travel safely, doctors must put in a temporary pacemaker.

Jennifer Ritter created a GoFundMe for Liza Burke so that her family could fund her life-flight transport expenses. The fundraising campaign had targeted to collect $40,000. At the time of writing this article, they had successfully surpassed the amount and had amassed $120,886. The top donation of $2,500 was made by the Prothero Family.

Speaking about Liza Burke’s character, the GoFundMe read:

“So many people have reached out wanting to help which is a testament to how many people Liza has touched. She is genuine, dynamic, playful and fierce. She has so much left to give to the world.”

Burke’s mother Laura McKeithen revealed that her daughter seems to be on the road to recovery. In an interview, McKeithen shared:

“I started talking to her and asked her to squeeze my hand, she squeezed my hand. The intensive care unit pretty much lit up. At that point everyone was very happy.”

Burke was scheduled to graduate in May. Ritter shared in an interview that the graduate already had a job lined up in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2008, Burke lost her sister to a rare genetic disorder. Speaking about the same, her mother McKeithen stated in an interview that Burke’s current condition was her “worst fear because I’ve had it happen before.”

Fewer than 4% of AVM cases lead to hemorrhages, and only 1% leads to death. Although there is no cure, a surgery may help to make the issue manageable.

Friends and family of Burke continue to ask for prayers for Burke’s recovery.

