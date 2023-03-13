Erin Maroney Fraser GoFundMe raises more than $2,500 as SNL pays tribute to former writer

Saturday Night Live writer Erin Maroney Fraser passed away on March 2, 2023, after suffering a fatal brain hemorrhage.

Following the 53-year-old writer's tragic death, her family friend Shannon Bell, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Erin's children's college tuition. As of Monday, March 12, 2023, the page has raised $2570 of a $150,000 goal.

Erin Maroney Fraser seemingly appeared fine on the day she suffered the hemorrhage

According to Shannon, on the day she died, Erin Maroney Fraser appeared to be healthy. Bell said that Erin wished her youngest child a happy birthday before she left for work at the Savannah Regional Film Commission.

However, at work, she told a colleague that she wasn't feeling well, and within hours, she was pronounced dead after experiencing a brain hemorrhage.

Bell said that while Fraser's younger children are at Emory University, her oldest is about to enter a graduate studies program. She clarified that the focus of the fundraiser is to support Erin's children's college tuition. However, the extra money from the initiative will go towards Emory University's Erin and Jay Fraser Scholarship Fund.

Former colleagues celebrate Fraser's career

According to HITC, Erin Maroney Fraser began her career in the entertainment industry in 1991 as a senior assistant to legendary producer Lorne Michaels. Michaels is best known as one of the creators of Saturday Night Live.

In 1995, Fraser began working as a staff writer on SNL, and worked on 18 episodes between 1995 and 1996. While working on several shows and films, Shannon Bell said that Erin took a hiatus from the entertainment business to focus on raising her children.

After seeing her children through college and helping her youngest child secure their place at Oxford College of Emory University, she returned to the entertainment business. She began her role at the Savannah Regional Film Commission.

In an official statement, Trip Tollison, CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, commented on the death of Erin Maroney Fraser. Tollison described the former SNL writer as an experienced entertainment industry veteran who had brought considerable change to the company.

Tollison said that Erin was a "veteran in the entertainment production industry. He said that she made a positive impact in Savannah, and that she had a radiant and positive energy, that helped people gravitate towards her.

He continued:

"She was going to do big things here in Savannah and we are so fortunate that we were able to spend the time we had with her."

On March 11, Saturday Night Live paid tribute to Erin Maroney Fraser, who once held the position of staff writer on the show. She also distinguished herself with her work on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and films like Tommy Boy and Wayne's World 2.

In January 2023, she began working as an executive director at the Savannah Regional Film Commission, a role she held until her untimely death.

