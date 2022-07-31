"Might not be a bad idea": Kenan Thompson addresses rumors about SNL's ending and Lorne Michaels exit

American comedian and actor Kenan Thompson has weighed in on Saturday Night Live's future following Lorne Michaels' comments about his probable retirement from the show.

While appearing on the Season 2 premiere of Lenard "Charlamagne" McKelvey's podcast Hell of a Week, the 44-year-old stated that it may be a good time to stop the comedy show after hitting 50 seasons.

"[NBC] might slash the budget and then at that point, you can’t really do the same kind of show. So that’s unfair to watch it just really go down kind of in flames for real because of those restrictions … Capping it at 50 might not be a bad idea."

Charlamagne questioned Thompson on his thoughts on SNL's future:

“The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr. Lorne Michaels doesn’t want to do it after age 80. Is that true?”

To this, Kenan Thompson jokingly asked if it was a "rumor" and that he might have to start planning his future soon if that were true.

“There could be a lot of validity to that rumor, because 50 is a good number to stop at. That’s an incredible package. He will be, probably, close to 80 years old at that point, and, you know, he’s the one who’s had his touch on the whole thing.”

While appearing on CBS Morning in December 2021, Michaels stated that "it would be a really good time to leave" SNL after its 50th anniversary, which would be in 2024-2025.

Kenan Thompson thinks that Saturday Night Live won't be the same without Lorne Michaels

Continuing his thoughts on SNL's future after Lorne Michael's possible retirement, Kennan Thompson said that NBC might cut down on the budget after his exit, which might not do justice to the show.

Further praising Michaels' role on the show, he said:

“[Michaels] is such a legend that he keeps off those corporate wolves, if you will. They spend a lot of money on that show every week. It’s an expensive show, but it’s a one-of-a-kind thing.”

The 44-year-old star has had the longest tenure with Saturday Night Live as a cast member. He joined the show in 2003 and has continued ever since.

Aside from this, Kenan Thompson has several television shows and films under his credits, namely D3: The Mighty Ducks, The Steve Harvey Show, Kenan & Kel, All That, Felicity, Love Don't Cost a Thing, Snakes on a Plane, The Mighty B!, Sit Down, Shut Up, The Smurfs 2, Maya & Marty, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Nature Cat, Kenan, etc.

Thompson's comments come after it was announced that SNL's longtime cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are bidding goodbye to the show.

Their last performance together as the show's lead cast was in Season 47.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far