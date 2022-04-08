How many children does Kenan Thompson have? All about his family as SNL star splits from wife, Christina Evangeline 

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson has split up with his wife, Christina Evangeline, after 15 years of being together.

Media outlet TMZ revealed on April 7 that the 43-year-old comedian and Evangeline decided to end their union after 15 years of having known each other, being married for 11 of them.

As per the publication, the two have been living separately for over a year and co-parent their children. Although no official divorce documents have been filed as of yet, it is expected to happen soon.

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline share two children from their marriage

Kenan and Christina are parents to two daughters - seven-year-old Georgia Marie Thompson and three-year-old Gianna.

The duo welcomed their first daughter on June 30, 2014, while the second one arrived four years later, on July 31, 2018.

After their second daughter was born, Thompson told People Magazine that although he was beyond happy about Gianna, he was grateful that Georgia was out of diapers.

He said that having another baby really "kicked" things into overdrive.

"I'm so thankful they weren't in diapers at the same time."

He further noted that it would have been one of "the hardest things to do on the planet."

Kenan, who is extremely active on social media, has shared several videos and pictures of their daughters.

While speaking to People Magazine in 2020, Thompson said that his transition to fatherhood was immediate.

"One day you're not a dad and then the next moment you are. You're just a dad from that point on. And definitely, my coolness just got sucked right out of me. I didn't know . . . I didn't even feel it, but I just immediately started wearing black socks and shorts and just being really corny at stores and over-asking questions about items that are super obvious and in my face."

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline tied the knot in 2011 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. The star met her then-future wife when she was 19, and dated for four years before getting married.

Kenan is one of television's busiest performers since he is now in Los Angeles working on his own NBC comedy called Kenan, while also doing his 19th season on Saturday Night Live in New York City.

Meanwhile, Christina, an interior designer and actress, has been in New York.

Kenan Thompson was also a popular Nickelodeon kid star, appearing as an original cast member on the sketch show All That from 1994 to 1999.

Through his work on the hit children's program with fellow comic Kel Mitchell, the two were able to create a spin-off of their own, Kenan & Kel, which ran from 1996 to 2000, and even appeared in their own feature picture, Good Burger, in 1997.

He's also had success on the big screen, having appeared in The Mighty Ducks sequels D2 (1994) and D3 (1996), as well as being the lead character in Fat Albert (2004).

