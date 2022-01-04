'Kenan' Season 2 episode 1: Is Kenan ready to try his luck on a dating app?

NBC sitcom Kenan returns with season 2, and this time, viewers can expect more hilarity combined with great performances. The first season dealt with setting up the characters and their problems. This season, Kenan's individuality is showcased, while his friendships grow deeper.

The first episode of the second season of Kenan, titled ''Dating App," sees Kenan take inspiration from Rick and try to flirt with a salesgirl. However, he fails miserably.

But this doesn't stop him from trying his luck on a dating app with Gary's help. Kenan makes a profile, and to everyone's surprise, gets a match. Though the girl seems interesting, Kenan is not ready to open up and ends everything on a bad note.

Kenan Season 2 episode 1 - It all starts with a dating app!

In this new season, Kenan Thompson tries to move on and adapt to the new changes in his life. On the other hand, his father-in-law Rick is ready to go out with someone. However, when Rick is about to kiss her, the husband arrives and the situation escalates quickly.

The episode also focuses on showing Tami's real side as she gets into trouble with a magazine photographer. Mika and Pam try to comfort and help Tami in identifying her strengths and accepting her flaws.

In this season of Kenan, every character is trying to reach an important stage in their lives, and the first episode had enough moments that depicted the same. With new twists and turns, the next episode will surely take the plot to the next level.

Check out Kenan Season 2 with two back-to-back episodes on January 3, 2022 only on NBC at 8 p.m. (E.T).

