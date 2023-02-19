Alexandria Cress Borys GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as woman is shot to death in grocery store parking lot

26-year-old Alexandria Cress Borys was shot and killed by a stranger outside a Kroger grocery store in South Carolina on February 14, 2023.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was set up by Alexandria's husband, Tyler Borys, to build a memorial to honor her. He has mentioned in the campaign post that the memorial can be something small like a park installment that can be made in accordance with the funds raised.

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has a minimal goal and had raised over $16k by the time of publishing. Tyler has also mentioned in the campaign post that anything additional to the funds needed for the memorial will be used in the future to benefit their son.

Alexandria Cress Borys was shot after an argument

On Valentine's Day this year, Alexandria Cress Borys was shot in the Kroger parking lot of Saint Andrews Road in Irmo. According to a report from WIS-TV, Tyler Borys said that Alexandria was out shopping with her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew.

He mentioned that around 4 pm, an argument started in the parking lot between his wife and a stranger. As reported by WIS-TV, Tyler said:

“From what I have pieced together, they had either concluded the argument or Alex was walking away. It’s indicating she was shot with her back turned.”

Irmo Police Department reported that officers reached the shooting incident in the Kroger Shopping Center and found the victim in the parking lot. Alexandria Cress Borys was declared dead after a while.

Officers interviewed witnesses and looked through surveillance footage. As per the statement from the Irmo Police Department, the suspect fled the scene in a white Ford. While officers were still on the scene, the suspect contacted dispatch and said she was at the police station to surrender.

The suspect was identified as Christina Harrison, aged 23, from Columbia. According to jail records, she has been charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Harrison was placed in the Lexington County Detention Center.

In a statement by the Irmo Police Department, Police Chief Bobby Dale shared his thoughts on the case and said:

“Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

In the statement, Chief Dale thanked the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Lexington County Sheriff's Department, State Law Enforcement Division, Lexington County Coroner's Office, Lexington County Solicitor, and other law enforcement agencies who assisted with the case.

GoFundMe campaign describes Alexandria as "a beautiful woman, wonderful mother"

In a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign set up by her husband, Tyler Borys, Alexandria Cress Borys is described as:

"A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more."

It also says:

"We are not looking for personal donations or financial help. But there has been enough people asking so I’d like to use any funds collected to build a memorial for Alexandria to honor a great soul."

The campaign post also read that she was "truly taken too soon."

