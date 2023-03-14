Nhung Truong GoFundMe raises more than $50,000 for Asian woman paralyzed after getting body-slammed by robber

On February 13, Vietnamese single mother Nhung Truong, 44, was paralyzed after a robber body-slammed her during a violent robbery. Due to a severe injury to the victim's spinal cord, her family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her medical bills. The GoFundMe page was started with a goal to reach $80,000 goal, and $55,880 have already been raised.

Trigger warning: This article is about a violent robbery. Reader discretion is advised.

As per Nextshark, the robbery occurred at approximately 11.30 am at the 9800 block of Bellaire in Houston. After having withdrawn a large amount of money from an ATM for two tickets to Vietnam, Nhung Truong was walking by a shopping center when the suspect grabbed her from behind. He then stole an envelope from her, presumably believing that it contained money.

Jeremy Jones @flatlandfanatic @MagicBelle1 Hopefully they catch him. He needs to be in jail for about the next 20 years @MagicBelle1 Hopefully they catch him. He needs to be in jail for about the next 20 years

Realizing that the envelope did not have the money, the suspect returned and slammed Nhung Truong on the concrete floor. Subsequently, he grabbed the envelope he wanted and fled the scene.

There is a 50% chance Nhung Truong will make a full recovery

In an interview with KHOU, Nhung Truong's daughter, Linh Duong, said that the attack had left the victim's leg paralyzed. She is currently unable to walk or go to the bathroom on her own.

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo The woman who was body slammed by a black male suspect in Houston during a robbery is from Vietnam. Nhung Truong has a spinal cord injury. Her family has set up a GoFundMe. gofundme.com/f/help-my-mom-… The woman who was body slammed by a black male suspect in Houston during a robbery is from Vietnam. Nhung Truong has a spinal cord injury. Her family has set up a GoFundMe. gofundme.com/f/help-my-mom-… https://t.co/V3SshmuzaL

The GoFundMe page read:

"The doctors say that this injury has affected my mother's left leg, currently making her a disabled person. She is currently unable to walk and requires round-the-clock care. As you can imagine, this has been an incredibly challenging time for both my mom and our family."

Linh Duong wrote that the traumatic experience has been especially difficult since Nhung Truong was regarded as the matriarch of the family, as she would always support others.

Additionally, two of her younger children, aged 13 and 15, are in high school. The oldest, 20, is in college. As Nhung Truong was the primary breadwinner of the family, her household is having a difficult time funding their day-to-day needs.

Her younger daughter, Van Duong, told Newsweek:

"It's been really bad. We have to pay rent and stuff and she's the only one that can work and help us. We don't know what to do."

Her son, An Duong, said:

"I can still go to school, but my mind is just messed up thinking about her, worrying that nobody is going to watch out for her."

stemwinder @unwoundwatch @MrAndyNgo God, give Nhung Truong the blessings that she needs. @MrAndyNgo God, give Nhung Truong the blessings that she needs.

According to doctors, there is a 50 percent chance that the victim will make a full recovery.

The robbery suspect

As of March 14, Houston authorities have still not made any arrests in connection to the robbery. The suspect has been identified as a skinny, 5'8 African-American man in his early 20's.

Trigger warning: This video depicts a violent robbery.

Preston Park @pjparkjd



Her family is struggling to cover ongoing medical expenses and everyday costs. Even the smallest donation can make a difference.



Donate here: Let's come together to support Nhung Truong, who recently suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a robbery.Her family is struggling to cover ongoing medical expenses and everyday costs. Even the smallest donation can make a difference.Donate here: gofundme.com/f/help-my-mom-… Let's come together to support Nhung Truong, who recently suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a robbery.Her family is struggling to cover ongoing medical expenses and everyday costs. Even the smallest donation can make a difference.Donate here: gofundme.com/f/help-my-mom-… https://t.co/jJC54XvEhD

Houston authorities reported that they believe the attack was premeditated, and that the suspect followed her for a short period of time before attacking her.

A cash payment of $5000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information in connection to the robbery.

The case currently remains under investigation.

Poll : 0 votes