What did Abraham Bravo Segura do? Texas man arrested on charges of kidnapping

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, was arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive for four years and keeping her locked inside his Mobile home in Houston.

Authorities said that officers were alerted to the captive situation by the victim, who reportedly found a phone inside the Greenspoint-area trailer and called the police after Abraham Bravo Segura left for work.

As per multiple reports, the woman told the Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies that for years, Segura held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she tried to escape.

Abraham Bravo Segura kept the victim locked inside his trailer for four years

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, during Abraham Bravo Segura’s initial court appearance, prosecutors detailed the trauma inflicted on the woman, noting that for four years, the suspect kept the victim locked inside his mobile home and threatened with bodily harm if she tried to escape.

As per KTRK, shortly after receiving a call from the woman, authorities arrived at the scene and found that the home was padlocked. After failing to pry open the door with bolt cutters, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars on the windows of the mobile home to rescue the victim.

Authorities also said that they found three guns inside the trailer home while rescuing her.

Abraham Bravo Segura's friend speaks out in defense of the charges levelled against the suspect

According to court records, Abraham Bravo Segura, who has been charged with kidnapping, was being held at the County Jail facility with a $150,000 bond until his next hearing.

Meanwhile, a close friend of Segura, Auseilsaul Contreras, told ABC News that his friend was innocent.

"That's not fair to put a charge on him. He's innocent, he's innocent. I don't know what they're trying to charge."

Contreras, who did not live near the trailer, came down to defend his longtime friend and told the publication that the victim and Segura were involved in a consenting relationship for years and had seen them for dinner a couple of months before the incident.

"I (saw) them together. They came to our house sometime when we had parties and everything. They were good. I don't know what they're saying."

He added:

"I saw the lady a month and a half ago, and when I saw her, everything was OK."

Contreras said that he was positive that his friend would be found innocent of all charges against him. However, Segura's neighbors told the publication that they were not aware that any woman was living in the home.

